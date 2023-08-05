Man dies after escaping fiery vehicle in Parowan

PAROWAN, UTAH — A man in his 30s died from injuries he sustained in escaping a vehicle that caught fire on I-15 in Iron County Friday night.

The man’s car had some sort of malfunction and caught fire around 8:30 p.m., about 5 miles north of Parowan, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. He was able to exit the vehicle but suffered significant injuries in the process and died on the scene.

The vehicle continued moving westbound and ended up on dry grass off the road, causing a small brush fire that has since been put out, a spokesman from Utah Highway Patrol said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated. The man’s identity has not been released yet.