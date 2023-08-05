One dead in West Valley City car crash

WEST VALLEY, UTAH — One person is dead, and two others critically injured after a car crash in West Valley City on Friday.

Two cars collided near 3100 South and 3200 West. The driver of one car was unhurt. Of the four people in the other car, an SUV, one person died, two were hospitalized in critical condition, and another in serious condition as of Friday night, according to West Valley police.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation.