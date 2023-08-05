UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Lehi city E. Coli outbreak

Aug 5, 2023, 10:04 AM

In the last two weeks, eight cases of E. Coli were reported in residents of Lehi City or have close...

In the last two weeks, eight cases of E. Coli were reported in residents of Lehi City or have close ties to Lehi. (File photo)

(File photo)

Cali Jackson's Profile Picture

BY CALI JACKSON


KSLTV.com

LEHI, UTAH – In the last two weeks, eight cases of E. coli have been reported in Utah County residents according to the Utah County Health Department. All reported cases are residents of Lehi City or have close ties.

At least five of the individuals have been hospitalized due to the severity of their symptoms. Epidemiologists are still working to identify the source of the infection; however, a preliminary investigation links the likely source of the spread to using pressurized irrigation water for drinking and play.

Pressurized irrigation water is untreated and can contain harmful contaminants like E. Coli.

Individuals should not use irrigation water for play – such as slip-and-slides, inflatable bounce houses, kiddie pools, sprinklers etc. If you see or notice any of the following symptoms, contact a healthcare provider:

  • Bloody diarrhea
  • Persistent diarrhea
  • Fever
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting

E. coli can be transmitted from person to person so good handwashing and hygiene are necessary to prevent to spread. If you have questions about watering your garden or consuming produce from your garden, please visit this article from USU Extension.

NOTE- pressurized irrigation water is not connected to the City culinary drinking water system.

