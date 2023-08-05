Lehi city E. Coli outbreak

LEHI, UTAH – In the last two weeks, eight cases of E. coli have been reported in Utah County residents according to the Utah County Health Department. All reported cases are residents of Lehi City or have close ties.

At least five of the individuals have been hospitalized due to the severity of their symptoms. Epidemiologists are still working to identify the source of the infection; however, a preliminary investigation links the likely source of the spread to using pressurized irrigation water for drinking and play.

Pressurized irrigation water is untreated and can contain harmful contaminants like E. Coli.

Individuals should not use irrigation water for play – such as slip-and-slides, inflatable bounce houses, kiddie pools, sprinklers etc. If you see or notice any of the following symptoms, contact a healthcare provider:

Bloody diarrhea

Persistent diarrhea

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

E. coli can be transmitted from person to person so good handwashing and hygiene are necessary to prevent to spread. If you have questions about watering your garden or consuming produce from your garden, please visit this article from USU Extension.

NOTE- pressurized irrigation water is not connected to the City culinary drinking water system.