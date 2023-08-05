UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Former Jazz Guard Ricky Rubio Pausing NBA Career To Focus On Mental Health

Aug 5, 2023, 10:08 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio announced that he would be pausing his playing career to focus on his mental health.

Ricky Rubio pauses career to focus on mental health

The point guard shared the news via the Spanish Basketball Federation on Saturday, August 5.

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank all the support I have received from the [Spanish national] team to understand my decision,” Rubio said. “Today #family makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right.”

RELATED: Ricky Rubio Welcomes Donovan Mitchell To Cavaliers

Currently, the Spanish national team is preparing for the 2023 FIBA World Cup tournament.

In 2019, Rubio led Spain to a World Cup title and was named MVP of the tournament.

About Ricky Rubio

RELATED STORIES

Rubio, 32, has played professionally since 2005. Prior to his NBA career, the guard was a member of Joventut Badalona and FC Barcelona. After playing in Spain, Rubio was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Rubio joined the Wolves in 2011.

In 2017, the Timberwolves traded the guard to the Jazz.

Rubio played two seasons in Utah and was a fan favorite of Jazz Nation.

After the 2018-19 season, the guard signed a multi-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. After 65 games in Phoenix, Rubio was traded by the Suns back to the T-Wolves. After one year back in Minnesota, Rubio was sent to the Cavs. He’s played for the Cavaliers for the past two seasons.

During Rubio’s two seasons in Utah, he averaged 12.9 points per game on 41.2 percent shooting, including 33.2 percent on three-pointers. Rubio also averaged 4.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game. Rubio played in 145 games for the Jazz, including 144 starts.

During his NBA career, the guard owns averages of 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks per contest.

If you or someone you know is struggling or needs support, it is always available with SafeUT, a crisis chat and tip line. 833-372-3388

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Social Media Erupts With Takes After Utah Joins Big 12 Conference

Shortly after Utah voted to leave the Pac-12 in favor of the Big 12, social media was flooded with takes on the move for the Utes.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Pokes Fun At Utah After Utes Join Cougars In Big 12 Conference

BYU Athletics poked fun at the Utah athletic department after the Utes announced their decision to leave the Pac-12 Conference in 2024.

12 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Who Is In The Big 12? Sizing Up Membership After Realignment Moves

What membership in the Big 12 Conference will look like with the additions of the four corner schools.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Comes Back To Beat León, Advance In Leagues Cup

Real Salt Lake flipped the script in the second half, coming back to beat Liga MX's Club León to advance in the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Chicho Arango Creates Separation Between Real Salt Lake, Club León

Real Salt Lake forward Chicho Arango scored late in the second half to create separation on the scoreboard against Liga MX's Club León.

2 days ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Danny Musovski Scores Twice To Give Real Salt Lake Lead Over León

Real Salt Lake forward Danny Musovski scored a pair of goals after halftime to give his team a lead over Liga MX's Club León.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Former Jazz Guard Ricky Rubio Pausing NBA Career To Focus On Mental Health