Former Jazz Guard Ricky Rubio Pausing NBA Career To Focus On Mental Health

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah Jazz and current Cleveland Cavaliers guard Ricky Rubio announced that he would be pausing his playing career to focus on his mental health.

Ricky Rubio pauses career to focus on mental health

The point guard shared the news via the Spanish Basketball Federation on Saturday, August 5.

“I have decided to stop my professional activity to take care of my mental health. I want to thank all the support I have received from the [Spanish national] team to understand my decision,” Rubio said. “Today #family makes more sense than ever. Thank you. I would ask that my privacy be respected so that I can face these moments and be able to give more information when the time is right.”

Ricky Rubio announced he’s putting his career on hold to focus on his mental health. pic.twitter.com/A80ibVV4nJ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) August 5, 2023

Currently, the Spanish national team is preparing for the 2023 FIBA World Cup tournament.

In 2019, Rubio led Spain to a World Cup title and was named MVP of the tournament.

About Ricky Rubio

Rubio, 32, has played professionally since 2005. Prior to his NBA career, the guard was a member of Joventut Badalona and FC Barcelona. After playing in Spain, Rubio was selected by the Minnesota Timberwolves as the No. 5 overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft. Rubio joined the Wolves in 2011.

In 2017, the Timberwolves traded the guard to the Jazz.

Rubio played two seasons in Utah and was a fan favorite of Jazz Nation.

After the 2018-19 season, the guard signed a multi-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. After 65 games in Phoenix, Rubio was traded by the Suns back to the T-Wolves. After one year back in Minnesota, Rubio was sent to the Cavs. He’s played for the Cavaliers for the past two seasons.

During Rubio’s two seasons in Utah, he averaged 12.9 points per game on 41.2 percent shooting, including 33.2 percent on three-pointers. Rubio also averaged 4.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, 1.5 steals, and 0.1 blocks in 28.6 minutes per game. Rubio played in 145 games for the Jazz, including 144 starts.

.@rickyrubio9 (26p, 11r, 10a) caught 🔥 for a triple-double in Game 3 as the @utahjazz take a 2-1 series lead over the Thunder! #NBAPlayoffs | #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/w6TB7uHDDA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 22, 2018

During his NBA career, the guard owns averages of 10.8 points, 4.1 rebounds, 7.4 assists, 1.8 steals, and 0.1 blocks per contest.

If you or someone you know is struggling or needs support, it is always available with SafeUT, a crisis chat and tip line. 833-372-3388

