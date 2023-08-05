Social Media Erupts With Takes After Utah Joins Big 12 Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – Shortly after the University of Utah voted to leave the Pac-12 Conference in favor of the Big 12, social media was flooded with takes on the move for the Utes.

Social media filled with opinions after Utah joins Big 12

On Friday, August 4, Utah officially voted to leave the Pac-12 and accept an invitation to join the Big 12 in 2024.

Alongside the Utes, the Arizona Wildcats and Arizona State Sun Devils announced they would also join the Big 12. Earlier on Friday, the Washington Huskies and Oregon Ducks announced their departure to the Big Ten in 2024.

After the flurry of departures from the conference, the Pac-12 is left with only California, Oregon State, Stanford, and Washington State as its members.

Following the official announcement that Utah would join rival BYU in the Big 12, social media was full of opinions on the Utes and their new league.

RELATED: Utah Officially Votes To Join Big 12 Conference

Post by @kslsports View on Threads

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

Utah on joining BYU in Big 12

“I am pleased to announce that the University of Utah will join the Big 12 Conference at the beginning of the 2024-25 athletics season,” Utah president Taylor Randall said. “I am very enthusiastic about the University of Utah’s future within the Big 12. Joining our Pac-12 and Association of American Universities peers from Colorado and Arizona is important to our mission and makes sense, as does, renewing our historic in-state rivalry with Brigham Young University.”

“This decision represents the best interests of the University of Utah, our student-athletes, coaches, staff, alumni and our tremendous fans, and we look forward to continuing our growth as a member of the Big 12 Conference beginning next year,” Utah athletic director Mark Harlan added.

Big 12 Conference Adds Arizona, Arizona State and Utah pic.twitter.com/Or4ypfW7d8 — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) August 5, 2023

.@utahathletics Board of Trustees officially votes to join the #Big12 conference after 13 seasons with the #Pac12. End of era, beginning of another. — Michelle Bodkin (@BodkinKSLsports) August 5, 2023

The Big 12 Conference just gained one of the great rivalries in college athletics. BYU vs. Utah means something again. — Mitch Harper (@Mitch_Harper) August 5, 2023

Big 12 refs are the worst — Patrick Kinahan (@PKKinahan) August 5, 2023

All is quiet at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The banners still hang… for one more season. Then I’m 2024 this stadium will still come to life each weekend for their new #Big12 foes instead of those in the #Pac12. pic.twitter.com/PiCXnh8G3X — Sam Farnsworth (@Samsworth_TV) August 5, 2023

🧵1/ Congratulations to the University of Utah as they enter a new chapter in the Big 12. The past week has been absolutely insane and Ute fans need to know that Pres. Randall and his team were absolutely brilliant in navigating an impossible situation. You should be proud. — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) August 5, 2023

The Holy War between @BYUMBB & @UtahMBB amps up again in @Big12Conference play. Epic stuff! 👍🏻🏀🙏🏻 — Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) August 5, 2023

The new Big 12 is going to be a very fun conference to watch. Every single fanbase in that league has realistic expectations or is Utah. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 5, 2023

Utah will immediately be a full revenue member of the Big 12 in 2024. BYU is on a slower ramp and will receive a full share starting in 2025. — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 5, 2023

BYU welcoming Utah to the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/pnIZzZ8sAN — Stephen Tanner 🌎 (@stephenmtanner) August 4, 2023

We Killed the PAC12 pic.twitter.com/0NqrpOlVA3 — Barstool Big12 (@BarstoolBig12) August 5, 2023

Ok fellow Big 12 friends. You’re probably wondering how this whole Holy War thing works. It’s kind of hard to explain. Let me just give you a visual representation. pic.twitter.com/cCnAxyT98S — Utah A&M (@Utah_AM) August 5, 2023

1. Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC. 2. USC, Oregon, Washington and UCLA to the Big Ten. 3. Colorado, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State sought or seeking Big 12 membership. 4. Florida State tapping private equity. 5. Notre Dame, you can’t keep living like this. — RJ Young (@RJ_Young) August 4, 2023

Utah will now move on to the Big 12 and just run that conference 🤷🏾‍♂️ — Terrell Burgess (@TiTaniumT98) August 5, 2023

Utah is 14-2 against members of the new Big 12 over the last 5 seasons. — FullShareDaddy (@utedaddy) August 4, 2023

My two cents worth: I believe schools such as Arizona, ASU, BYU and Utah will lobby for the Big 12 to pursue having their conference basketball tournament in Las Vegas in addition to the football championship. It could alternate between Las Vegas and Kansas City for the hoops… — Javier Morales (@JavierJMorales) August 5, 2023

NEWS: The Big 12 has submitted a trademark application to reserve the marks “Big Vibes Conference” and “Big Vibes Only” for use in intercollegiate athletics and athletic apparel. pic.twitter.com/R2IXBV3zgw — RedditCFB (@RedditCFB) August 5, 2023

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @kyleireland