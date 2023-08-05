New Orleans Saints Fans Shower Jamaal Williams With Anime Products

SALT LAKE CITY – New Orleans Saints fans showed up to training camp and showered former BYU running back Jamaal Williams with anime products in exchange for autographs.

In a video posted on social media by the Saints on August 4, the NFL franchise told fans if they wanted an autograph from Williams, they should the running back from “anime swag.”

The request was granted a day later.

Want a Jamaal autograph? Bring him some anime swag! 🎁 pic.twitter.com/yw6gl3sruz — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) August 4, 2023

On Saturday, August 5, the Saints shared another post on social media in which Williams was gifted multiple anime items. The former running back was presented with multiple stuffed animals and delivered his autograph in exchange.

Williams also gifted his cleats to lucky fans that showed up to New Orleans’ training camp.

The former BYU star has been a fan favorite at each of his stops in the NFL.

The Saints begin their preseason schedule at home against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, August 13 at 11 a.m. (MDT). That game will be televised on NFL Network.

The Saints open the regular season at home against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, September 10 at 11 a.m. (MDT) on CBS.

Jamaal Williams didn’t have to stunt on us like that 😳#WhoDat #anime https://t.co/RZaxKeIoiq — KSL Sports (@kslsports) May 31, 2023

About Jamaal Williams

Before his time in the NFL, Williams was a star at BYU. He finished his time in Provo as the Cougars’ all-time leading rusher in both career and single-yard yards.

During his time at BYU (2012-14, 2016), Williams ran the ball 726 times for 3,901 yards and 35 touchdowns. He also had 60 receptions for 567 yards and a touchdown. Williams only lost two fumbles during his college career.

Following his time at BYU, the Southern California native was selected by the Green Bay Packers during the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his professional career with the Packers before signing with the Lions in 2021.

Last season, Williams ran for 1,066 yards and 17 touchdowns. It was his first 1,000-yard season in the NFL. With his 17 touchdowns, Williams became the Detroit Lions’ single-season touchdown rushing leader, passing the legendary Barry Sanders.

RELATED: Jamaal Williams Breaks Lions’ Single-Season Rushing Touchdown Record

Williams helped the Lions to a 9-8 record in his second and final season in Detroit.

The running back signed with the Saints in March.

During his six seasons in the league, the former BYU star has run for 3,652 yards and 30 touchdowns. He’s also recorded 1,191 receiving yards and eight touchdowns out of the backfield.

