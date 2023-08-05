UTAH FIREWATCH
Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen Leads Finland To Win Over Lithuania In FIBA World Cup

Aug 5, 2023, 4:13 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen balled out in Finland’s FIBA World Cup matchup against Lithuania on Friday.

Finland pulled out a win at the buzzer off of a putback by Mikael Jantunen.

Markkanen posted 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in the win.

The Actual FIBA World Cup competition doesn’t start until later this month. All 32 teams play preparation games to build up to the tournament.

Despite this, Finland sold out the arena and even set an all-time attendance record for Finland basketball.

“The Finnisher” threw down this nasty baseline slam that made the crowd erupt.

About Lauri Markkanen

After two strong seasons to begin his career in Chicago, Markkanen’s numbers began to dip as the Bulls shifted their identity to build around other players on the roster.

The forward was then traded to Cleveland in 2021 before being rerouted to the Jazz last offseason.

With the Cavaliers, Markkanen averaged just 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Markkanen saw a dramatic increase in production in 2023 after being acquired by the Jazz in the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade last September.

The seven-footer averaged a career-high 25.6 points, to go with 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 39 percent from the three-point line.

Markkanen was an all-star starter and the NBA’s Most Improved Player in the 2022-23 season. He is the first Utah Jazz player to win the MIP trophy.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

