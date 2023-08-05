Jazz All-Star Lauri Markkanen Leads Finland To Win Over Lithuania In FIBA World Cup

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen balled out in Finland’s FIBA World Cup matchup against Lithuania on Friday.

Finland pulled out a win at the buzzer off of a putback by Mikael Jantunen.

Talk about preparation games 👀 😳 🇫🇮 Finland beat Lithuania at the buzzer 🚨 in front of record-breaking Finnish crowd at Nokia Arena 🔥 Lauri Markkanen dropped 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 steals 🥶#FIBAWC x #WinForFinland pic.twitter.com/v8c2N9qwNP — FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 🏆 (@FIBAWC) August 4, 2023

Markkanen posted 24 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists, and 2 steals in the win.

The Actual FIBA World Cup competition doesn’t start until later this month. All 32 teams play preparation games to build up to the tournament.

Despite this, Finland sold out the arena and even set an all-time attendance record for Finland basketball.

“The Finnisher” threw down this nasty baseline slam that made the crowd erupt.

About Lauri Markkanen

After two strong seasons to begin his career in Chicago, Markkanen’s numbers began to dip as the Bulls shifted their identity to build around other players on the roster.

The forward was then traded to Cleveland in 2021 before being rerouted to the Jazz last offseason.

With the Cavaliers, Markkanen averaged just 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists.

Lauri Markkanen has been named the NBA’s Most Improved Player for the 2022-23 NBA season. Markkanen is the first @utahjazz player to take home the honor. #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/mVWcU1KuIO — KSL Sports (@kslsports) April 24, 2023

Markkanen saw a dramatic increase in production in 2023 after being acquired by the Jazz in the Donovan Mitchell blockbuster trade last September.

The seven-footer averaged a career-high 25.6 points, to go with 8.6 rebounds, and 1.9 rebounds per game while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 39 percent from the three-point line.

Markkanen was an all-star starter and the NBA’s Most Improved Player in the 2022-23 season. He is the first Utah Jazz player to win the MIP trophy.

