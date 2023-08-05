UTAH FIREWATCH
BYU Basketball’s Ques Glover ‘Likely’ To Enter Portal, Per Report

Aug 5, 2023, 5:26 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball is already experiencing attrition to its first Big 12 roster.

Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reports that Samford transfer guard Ques Glover is “likely to re-open his recruitment.”

Glover signed with BYU in May after transferring from Samford University. Despite no open transfer portal window, Glover can enter anytime he wants because he is a graduate player. He has one year of eligibility remaining in his collegiate career.

Ques Glover was a portal addition to BYU this year

Glover arrived on campus at BYU this summer and has been training with the team in preparation for the upcoming foreign tour later this month.

The reported departure of Glover brings BYU up to two available scholarships for the 2023-24 season.

Glover initially picked BYU over interest from Memphis, Purdue, Minnesota, West Virginia, and others.

Glover told KSL Sports in May that he picked BYU because of his “relationship with the coaching staff.” He noted that Coach Pope and him FaceTimed a lot through the recruiting process, and when he ultimately visited BYU, “it felt like home.”

Fast forward to August, Glover will be looking for a new home. Glover began his collegiate career at the University of Florida in the SEC.

BYU basketball at point guard

The departure of Glover makes sophomore guard Dallin Hall BYU’s clear-cut starter at the point. Last season, Hall averaged 7.3 points, 3.2 assists, and 1.9 rebounds per game. During his freshman campaign, the former Fremont High standout had game-winners against Missouri State and Creighton.

College Basketball Insider Jon Rothstein pointed to Hall as a potential breakout player this season in the Big 12 Conference.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

