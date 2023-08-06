Rollover crash in Kearns sends one to hospital

KEARNS, Utah — A rollover crash involving three cars in Kearns near the fire Station at 4420 w 5415 s left two cars on their sides with their roofs touching.

The car accident was reported around 3:48 p.m. when a car traveling eastbound was making a left hand turn and was hit by a car heading westbound causing both to roll onto their sides.

During the collision, one of the rolled vehicles struck a third vehicle.

Det. Mallory of Unified Police said that five people were involved in the rollover crash. Four received minor injuries.

One person involved in the collision was transported to the hospital in a critical, but stable condition.

