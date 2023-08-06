Rollover crash in Kearns sends one to hospital
Aug 5, 2023, 8:34 PM | Updated: 8:38 pm
(Greg Anderson/KSL TV)
The car accident was reported around 3:48 p.m. when a car traveling eastbound was making a left hand turn and was hit by a car heading westbound causing both to roll onto their sides.
During the collision, one of the rolled vehicles struck a third vehicle.
Det. Mallory of Unified Police said that five people were involved in the rollover crash. Four received minor injuries.
One person involved in the collision was transported to the hospital in a critical, but stable condition.
This story may be updated. Check back for more details.