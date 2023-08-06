UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Oregonians are now pumping their own gas after 72 years

Aug 5, 2023, 8:59 PM

A customer fills up their car with gas at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Portland, Ore. Or...

A customer fills up their car with gas at a gas station, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Portland, Ore. Oregon drivers can now pump their own gas for the first time since the 1950s, after Gov. Tina Kotek signed a bill allowing people across the state to choose between having an attendant pump their gas or doing it themselves. (AP Photo/Claire Rush)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Claire Rush)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ANNA KATAYAMA, KPTV


CNN

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — For the first time in 72 years, self-service gasoline is available throughout the state of Oregon.

Those against the move voiced concerns that it would take jobs away from Oregonians and put a burden on elderly drivers or those with disabilities.

House bill 2426 became law Friday with provisions for those who don’t want to pump their own gas.

The first day of self-serve was a relief for some who say they’re tired of waiting in line for attendants, but the day also brought with it some confusion.

Jordan Marks has pumped his own gas in other states but it’s been a while.

“I did grow up here so it’s not something I do all the time,” Marks said. “It does look like there’s some confusion going on.”

Lines at some stations remained long as people navigated pumping their own gasoline for the first time in a while.

HB 2426 now allows self-service gas at all hours in 20 Oregon counties.

In the other 16 counties, gas stations need to have an attendant available for at least 50-percent of their gas pumps. There needs to be signage indicating which lanes are self-serve and which have an attendant. Self-serve can only be allowed when there is also an attendant available and prices in all lanes needs to be the same.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

Consumer

