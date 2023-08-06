UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Abandoned downtown house burns in substantial fire

Aug 6, 2023, 10:31 AM | Updated: 10:56 am

A fire truck ladder extended in the air with a hose shooting at the abandoned house on fire. (Sloan...

A fire truck ladder extended in the air with a hose shooting at the abandoned house on fire. (Sloan Schrage/KSL TV)

(Sloan Schrage/KSL TV)

Mary Culbertson's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An abandoned home in downtown Salt Lake caught fire on Saturday night causing multiple road closures and power line collapse. Details like the cause of the fire and whether there were civilians inside are still being investigated.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night, the Salt Lake City Fire Department arrived with 40 fire fighters at 664 E 300 S to fight a fire that was burning through the roof of an abandoned house. The structure has been abandoned for about 15 years and it was unclear to authorities at the scene who owns the property.

The house, as seen on Google Maps before the fire. Footage taken in June 2022. (Google Maps)

Division Chief, Dan Walker, detailed that the crews set up a defensive attack, fighting the fire from the exterior of the building only.

“It’s not worth it for us to put crews inside an abandoned structure because they’re just so dangerous — holes in the floors, easily [collapsible] rooms, things like that,” Walker said.

Dan Walker, Division Chief, stands in front of the abandoned structure after the fire has been extinguished. ( Sloan Schrage/KSL TV)

The fire took 45 minutes to extinguish from the outside. A team of fire fighters were cautiously sent inside and were unable to find anyone. Investigators were brought in after the fact to determine for sure nobody was in the building and the cause of the fire, given there is no gas or power being ushered on the premises.

Walker stated that there were no civilian injuries or firefighter injuries but that we would need to wait for investigators to say for sure there was nobody inside. It’s also unclear if the remaining structure will be knocked down or rebuilt.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

(Greg Anderson/KSL TV)...

Derrick Jones, KSL NewsRadio

Rollover crash in Kearns sends one to hospital

A rollover crash involving three cars in Kearns that left two cars on their sides with their roofs touching.

2 days ago

The Stockton water plant in Tooele County. (Alex Cabrero/KSL TV)...

Alex Cabrero

Flood cleanup continues in Tooele County area hit by wildfire last year

Stockton residents are still feeling the aftereffects from a wildfire last year that left significate burn scars.

2 days ago

Police responded to threats of shots fired at Ogden High School in Ogden on March 29. Through a $3 ...

Logan Stefanich, KSL.com

Utah Board of Education awards $3M contract to company for AI gun detection tech

Utah-based AEGIX announced a partnership with ZeroEyes to bring artificial intelligence to the fight against school shootings.

2 days ago

police lights...

Gabrielle Shiozawa

One dead in West Valley City car crash

WEST VALLEY, UTAH — One person is dead, and two others critically injured after a car crash in West Valley City on Friday. Two cars collided near 3100 South and 3200 West. The driver of one car was unhurt. Of the four people in the other car, an SUV, one person died, two were hospitalized […]

2 days ago

A man was arrested early Saturday and accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man late Friday...

Ashley Fredde and Brian West, , KSL.com and Eliza Pace, KSL TV

One dead, one in custody in shooting at Eagles Lodge

A Hurricane man was arrested early Saturday and accused of shooting and killing a 41-year-old man late Friday.

2 days ago

a man in his 30s died from injuries after escaping his vehicle that caught fire on I-15 in Iron Cou...

Cassidy Wixom

Man dies after escaping fiery vehicle in Parowan

PAROWAN, UTAH — A man in his 30s died from injuries he sustained in escaping a vehicle that caught fire on I-15 in Iron County Friday night. The man’s car had some sort of malfunction and caught fire around 8:30 p.m., about 5 miles north of Parowan, according to the Utah Highway Patrol. He was […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Abandoned downtown house burns in substantial fire