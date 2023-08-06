New York Jets Sign Former Utah State Linebacker Nick Vigil

SALT LAKE CITY – The New York Jets announced that they’ve signed NFL veteran and former Utah State Aggies linebacker Nick Vigil.

The Jets shared the news of Vigil’s signing as part of a series of transactions on Sunday, August 6.

The former USU standout has seven years of experience in the league and has played for four NFL franchises.

We’ve signed LB Nick Vigil and LB Sam Eguavoen. Additionally, we’ve released LB Hamsah Nasirildeen and LB Maalik Hall. 📰 https://t.co/dkw9WZFOcu pic.twitter.com/xSbN79WB3u — New York Jets (@nyjets) August 6, 2023

Last season, the Jets posted a 7-10 record and missed the NFL Playoffs.

On August 3, the Jets opened the preseason with a 21-16 loss to the Cleveland Browns in the NFL’s annual Hall of Fame game.

Next up on New York’s preseason schedule are the Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and New York Giants. New York’s next preseason game is on the road against the Panthers on Saturday, August 12 at 2 p.m. (MDT). The game will be televised on NFL Network.

The Jets kick off their regular season schedule at home against the Buffalo Bills on Monday, September 11 at 6:15 p.m. (MDT) on ESPN.

About Nick Vigil

Prior to his NFL career, Vigil played at Utah State from 2012-15. Following his college career, the Plain City, Utah native was selected by the Bengals during the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played the first four seasons of his career with the Bengals. Vigil joined the Los Angeles Chargers as a free agent in 2020. After one year with the Chargers, the linebacker signed with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021.

After one season in Minnesota, Vigil spent the 2022 season with the Arizona Cardinals.

Last season, Vigil’s year was cut short due to injury. The linebacker recorded 13 total tackles, seven solo tackles, and one pass breakup in four games played.

During his seven-year career, Vigil has posted 443 total tackles, 263 solo tackles, five sacks, two forced fumbles, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions, one touchdown, and 17 pass breakups in 89 games.

