UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Lightning-caused wildfire burning uncontained in northern Arizona near the Utah line

Aug 7, 2023, 10:06 AM | Updated: 10:10 am

(Kaibab National Forest)

(Kaibab National Forest)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


More than 75 firefighters were battling a wildfire in northern Arizona near the Utah line that was started by lightning, authorities said Sunday.

Kaibab National Forest officials said the fire began Friday and had charred more than 7.7 square miles (about 2,000 hectares) by Sunday with zero containment.

No evacuations have been ordered.

Forest officials said the wildfire was 13 miles (20 kilometers) southeast of Jacob Lake, or nearly 45 miles (70 kilometers) north of the Grand Canyon’s North Rim.

Officials with the North Kaibab Ranger District said smoke is visible from across northern Arizona, including many areas south of the canyon.

Authorities said a hotshot crew has been ordered into action as the fire was burning in timber, thick brush and pinyon-juniper with hot, dry and windy weather forecast for the area over the coming days.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace

Utah DWR advises how to avoid wildlife collisions after moose hit over weekend

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources advises drivers on how to avoid wildlife collisions after a moose hit by a car had to be euthanized. 

12 hours ago

Image by mastersenaiper from Pixabay...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Don’t fall victim to rental scams, Provo police warn

Detectives have investigated 12 fraud or attempted fraud cases involving rental scams in Provo alone since November.

12 hours ago

Orem police say scammers are leaving this fake parking citation on cars in the city. (Orem Police D...

Amie Schaeffer

Orem police warning drivers about parking ticket scam

The Orem Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for fake parking citations that are being left on cars in the city.

12 hours ago

Reconstruction of Shaihuludia shurikeni from the Spence Shale of Utah. Artistic reconstruction of a...

Ashley R. Williams

Researcher discovers 500-million-year-old sea worm in northern Utah

A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her “nerdy” side while naming it.

12 hours ago

Security footage of the dogs in their kennels as the flood water crept into the shelter. (Courtesy:...

Shelby Lofton

Storms flood dog rescue, volunteers help move dogs out of the shelter

After a thunderstorm flooded a Herriman dog shelter, volunteers raced to the scene to save the animals from the rising waters.

2 days ago

A photo of the "Thompson Ridge Fire" near Beaver, Utah. (KSL TV Viewer)...

Michael Houck

Thompson Ridge Fire grows to 200 acres

A wildfire started by a lightning strike near Beaver, Utah, has continued to grow, fire authorities say.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Lightning-caused wildfire burning uncontained in northern Arizona near the Utah line