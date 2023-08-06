Real Salt Lake Remembers John Genna

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake remembered and honored the life of the club’s VP of communications and public relations John Genna.

On August, 5, Genna passed away at the age of 56 years old.

Genna was diagnosed with ALS, a progressive neurological disease also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, in July 2022. The disease is terminal and has no known cure.

“His legacy will be remembered more than positively. At Real Salt Lake, his legacy will be remembered forever,” Real Salt Lake shared after Genna’s passing. “John is still somewhere smiling, laughing, and wanting you to know that despite what he was up against, what matters to him now is how you’re doing, and that you know he still loves you.”

#GennaStrong forever ♾️ Gone but never forgotten We love you @John_Genna https://t.co/8cO5GqxgTq — Real Salt Lake (@realsaltlake) August 5, 2023

