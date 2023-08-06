UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Mattel wants to pay you $277 an hour to play Uno

Aug 6, 2023, 5:48 PM

A person is seen playing UNO card game. (Wachiwit/Alamy Stock Photo)...

A person is seen playing UNO card game. (Wachiwit/Alamy Stock Photo)

(Wachiwit/Alamy Stock Photo)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ELLIE STEVENS, CNN


CNN

(CNN) —Mattel says it is conducting a nationwide job search for a “Chief Uno player.” The salary: $277 an hour.

The toy company is hiring someone to promote the release of their new game, Uno Quatro. The chosen applicant will be paid $4,444 a week for four weeks to play Uno Quatro with strangers in New York City and create social media content featuring the new game.

Uno Quatro is a new version of Uno that combines connecting four tiles in a row, as in Connect 4, with the classic Uno feature of matching numbers and colors.

“We’re thrilled to offer a position to the ultimate Uno player to help introduce our brand-new game, Uno Quatro, to the world,” said Ray Adler, the global head of games at Mattel, in a statement.

Starting September 13, the Chief Uno player will teach players to play the game and participate in livestreams and interviews. Any US citizen over the age of 18 can apply, as long as they can fulfill the job requirements of being able to sit for long periods of time and can carry 50 pounds or more to move tents for game set up.

Mattel’s new position is part of a growing movement in which brands use stunts on social media to get people talking about their new product, said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management.

“This really reflects the state of marketing today…the question is how do you get people engaged and interested in a brand [like Uno] that has been around for 50 years,” Calkins says. “For many brands TikTok is the key.”

For Uno, Mattel is featuring their applications on TikTok to alert users of the quirky new job, and the company is encouraging Uno lovers to apply by stitching their video before the August 10 deadline.

“I suspect many people have not thought about Uno in a very long time…then suddenly you see this on TikTok, and now you are interested in it again,” Calkins says.

Just last week, Skittles partnered with French’s to release a mustard flavor, which made waves on TikTok. In June, McDonald’s’ “Grimace,” the creature behind their popular shake, “took over” their Twitter account. Meanwhile, marketers everywhere have been capitalizing on the “Barbie” cultural moment, turning social media pink.

But it takes more than just posting on TikTok for brands to see returns.

For a small brand like Uno, it is impossible to get success by just advertising, Calkins explained. Instead they need to give fans something interesting to talk about to generate buzz.

An eye-catching five figure position to play Uno for four weeks can accomplish just that. Plus, if you are a young person in between jobs, Chief Uno player is a great gig, Calkins said.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO...

Associated Press

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

21 hours ago

Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premier...

Lindsey Bahr, AP Film Writer

‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors

In just three weeks in theaters, “Barbie” is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins.

21 hours ago

A bright pink sign leads the way to a bake sale ran by a family in hopes to save up for Taylor Swif...

Brianna Chavez and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

‘Taylor-nomics’: Utahns are saving big dollars to see Taylor Swift’s record-breaking Era’s tour

Utahns are getting creative with their efforts to save for Taylor Swift's new dates and the tour will possibly affect the U.S. economy by millions.

21 hours ago

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 04: People gather around and cheer for Kai Cenat (C) as members of the ...

Associated Press

Social media influencer Kai Cenat faces charges of inciting riot after thousands cause mayhem in NYC

Social media influencer Kai Cenat is facing charges of inciting a riot and promoting an unlawful gathering in New York City.

2 days ago

Face of Mark Margolis...

Marianne Garvey, CNN

Mark Margolis, ‘Breaking Bad’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ actor, dead at 83

Mark Margolis, a veteran actor known for his performances on “Breaking Bad” and “Better Call Saul,” has died

3 days ago

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 3. (E...

Lisa Respers France

Taylor Swift shares sweet moment with Kobe Bryant’s daughter

Taylor Swift has typically given her hat to an audience member and Kobe Bryant’s daughter was one of the latest recipients.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Mattel wants to pay you $277 an hour to play Uno