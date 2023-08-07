UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Moose halts traffic in Parleys Canyon, killed after being hit by vehicle, police say

Aug 6, 2023, 9:09 PM

The site were first responders found the hurt moose and euthanized it. (Alston Crosby/KSL TV)

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A moose sighting on Interstate 80 forced first responders to stop traffic in Parleys Canyon Sunday evening.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., the Utah Department of Transportation cameras showed a moose walking across I-80 near mile marker 138.

Utah Highway Patrol trooper Silva told KSL TV first responders quickly arrived to shut down traffic on both sides as callers reported the moose was injured.

A UHP trooper on the scene told KSL TV the moose was hit by a car, and its leg was broken, forcing a Unified police officer to euthanize the moose.

Silva said UHP performed a slowdown to check the area, and Utah’s Division of Wildlife Resources was notified.

UHP said Summit County approved a salvage permit to pick up the moose, take off antlers, and remove them from the side of the highway.

