UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

WORLD NEWS

Express train derails in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90

Aug 6, 2023, 9:47 PM

Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah, Pakist...

Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah, Pakistan, Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023. Railway officials say some passengers were killed and dozens more injured when a train derailed near the town of Nawabshah in southern Sindh province. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY SIM TANVEER, ASSOCIATED PRESS


MULTAN, Pakistan (AP) — Ten cars of a passenger train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90 others, officials said.

Some of the derailed cars on the Hazara Express train overturned in the crash near the town of Nawabshah, senior railway officer Mahmoodur Rehman Lakho said. The train was going from Karachi to Rawalpindi when the 10 cars went off the tracks near the Sarhari railway station.

The derailed cars sprawled across or near the tracks in the flat, rural landscape. Local television showed rescue teams extracting women, children and elderly passengers from damaged and overturned cars. Some of the injured lay on the ground crying for help while locals gave out water and food.

Senior police officer Abid Baloch said from the scene that the rescue operation was complete by early evening: Dozens of the injured were brought to safety and the last flipped car cleared.

Expressing grief over the loss of life, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif prayed during a political gathering in Punjab for the souls of the departed and for the quick recovery of those injured.

“We all pray, may Allah grant a place in heaven to those who passed away and I wish quick recovery for the injured,” he said.

Lakho, who is in charge of railways in the accident area, said rescue crews took injured passengers to the People’s Hospital in Nawabshah.

Ihtesham Ali lost his family members and was looking for them in the chaotic situation. “Seven members of my family and 22 from my neighborhood were missing and so far we found only four of them, rest are still missing.”

Mohsin Sayal, another senior railway officer, said train traffic was suspended on the main line as repair trains were dispatched to the scene. Sayal said alternative travel arrangements and medical care would be made available for the train’s passengers.

All trains in both directions were held at the nearest stations till the tracks could be cleared, while all departures were delayed. Passengers at Karachi station complained that they were waiting in hope as railway authorities kept changing departure times.

Owais Iqbal, a Lahore bound passenger at Karachi railway station said: ”Our train was to depart at 5 p.m. Now we have been told that it will leave at 8 p.m. It may even get later. We are waiting. We are suffering because of the poor railway system.”

Minister for Railways Khwaja Saad Rafiq said an investigation into the cause of the crash was underway.

He said that military and paramilitary troops helped rescue workers to rescue the trapped passengers. The most seriously injured passengers were transported to distant hospitals in military helicopters for better treatment.

Train crashes often happen on poorly maintained railways tracks in Pakistan, where colonial-era communications and signal systems haven’t been modernized and safety standards are poor.

KSL 5 TV Live

World News

French judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou gestures during an interview with The Associated-Press in Paris, ...

John Leicester, Associated Press

Pioneering mothers are breaking down barriers to breastfeeding in Olympic sports

Breastfeeding and high-performance sports were long an almost impossible combination for top female athletes.

22 hours ago

Maksym Bunchukov, Andrii Hryshchuk and Ivan Sakivskyi help themselves to perogies at a lunch hosted...

Associated Press

Ukrainians move to North Dakota for oil field jobs to help families facing war back home

Ukrainians move to North Dakota for oil field jobs to help families facing war back home

2 days ago

The Greek government has imposed a cap on the number of visitors to the Acropolis which will take e...

 Chris Liakos and Lianne Kolirin, CNN

Greece is limiting Acropolis visitors from September

Greece has announced that it will limit the number of daily visitors to the Acropolis in order to guarantee the safety and longevity of the ancient monument.

3 days ago

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: Post Malone performs at the Sahara Tent at 2022 Coachella Valley Musi...

Michael Houck

Post Malone buys The One Ring ‘Magic: The Gathering’ card valued at $2 million

Utah-based artist, Post Malone, is the bearer of a one of a kind trading card that's been priced for $2 million.

5 days ago

Justin Trudeau and Sophie Grégoire Trudeau at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla...

Jennifer Henderson, Paula Newton and Tara John, CNN

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and wife Sophie are separating

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, say they are separating after 18 years of marriage.

5 days ago

A standing sun bear (Courtesy Hangzhou zoo)...

Heather Chen, Wayne Chang, Mengchen Zhang and CNN

Chinese zoo denies its sun bears are people in costume

A zoo in eastern China has reassured visitors its sun bears are authentic, after videos of the animal standing like a person went viral on Chinese social media, prompting rumors that it was a human in disguise.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Express train derails in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90