The ‘Thompson Ridge Fire’ grows to 200 acres

BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire started by a lightning strike near Beaver, Utah, has continued to grow, fire authorities say.

On Sunday, Fish Lake National Forest reported the fire started on Friday and was only about 5 acres, but is now 200 acres.

The fire is uncontained and no structures are threatened.

Fire Information for Thompson Ridge Fire A lightning-caused fire that started Aug. 4, 11 miles Southeast of Beaver, Utah Currently, is 200 acres (As of 6:30 pm, Aug 06, 2023) Please go to https://t.co/JO37psAYn0 for more information#thompsonridgefire #fishlakenf pic.twitter.com/gHDG2CFpJ3 — FishlakeNF (@FishlakeNF) August 7, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.