The ‘Thompson Ridge Fire’ grows to 200 acres
Aug 6, 2023, 9:59 PM
(KSL TV Viewer)
BEAVER COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire started by a lightning strike near Beaver, Utah, has continued to grow, fire authorities say.
On Sunday, Fish Lake National Forest reported the fire started on Friday and was only about 5 acres, but is now 200 acres.
The fire is uncontained and no structures are threatened.
Fire Information for Thompson Ridge Fire
A lightning-caused fire that started Aug. 4, 11 miles Southeast of Beaver, Utah
Currently, is 200 acres (As of 6:30 pm, Aug 06, 2023)
Please go to https://t.co/JO37psAYn0 for more information#thompsonridgefire #fishlakenf pic.twitter.com/gHDG2CFpJ3
— FishlakeNF (@FishlakeNF) August 7, 2023
This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is provided.