UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say

Aug 7, 2023, 6:07 AM | Updated: 6:44 am

First responders at the scene of a helicopter crash in Riverside County, California, on Sunday. (KA...

First responders at the scene of a helicopter crash in Riverside County, California, on Sunday. (KABC via CNN)

(KABC via CNN)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


CABAZON, Calif. (AP) — Three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California on Sunday while fighting a blaze in Riverside County, emergency officials said.

One of the helicopters landed safely. “Unfortunately, the second helicopter crashed and tragically all three members perished, which included one Cal Fire Division chief, one Cal Fire captain and one contract client pilot,” Cal Fire Southern Region Chief David Fulcher said during a news conference early Monday.

Fulcher did not identify the victims.

Cal Fire and Riverside County Fire Department resources were dispatched to a reported structure fire near the intersection of Broadway Street and South Ronda Avenue in the community of Cabazon, Fulcher said.

Shortly after the arrival of the first engine company, the fire was reported to have extended into the vegetation and a full wildland fire dispatch was initiated, which included fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

While battling the blaze, the two helicopters collided. The crash caused an additional 4-acre (1.6-hectare) fire, which was extinguished.

“Although this was a tragic event, we are also thankful today that it wasn’t worse,” Fulcher said. “The individuals in the first helicopter were able to able to land safely without incident and no one else was hurt.”

The helicopter pilot was performing work under contract with the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, fire captain and spokesman Richard Cordova said Sunday evening.

The crash is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 02: Veterans and supporters of the PACT act demonstrate outside the U.S. Ca...

Chris Megerian, Associated Press

Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary

Hundreds of thousands of veterans have received additional benefits in the past year after President Joe Biden signed legislation expanding coverage for conditions connected to burn pits that were used to destroy trash and potentially toxic materials.

1 day ago

Taylorsvillle Police car responding to a roll over crash on 110622....

Associated Press

Shooting kills 2 men and a woman, wounds 2 others in Washington, DC, police chief says

Police in Washington, D.C., say a shooting on a street in the nation’s capital left three people dead and two others hospitalized.

1 day ago

A person is seen playing UNO card game. (Wachiwit/Alamy Stock Photo)...

Ellie Stevens, CNN

Mattel wants to pay you $277 an hour to play Uno

Mattel says it is conducting a nationwide job search for a “Chief Uno player.” The salary: $277 an hour.

1 day ago

PHOENIX, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 09: Election workers sort ballots at the Maricopa County Tabulation an...

Josh Kelety, Associated Press

Deep-red Arizona county rejects proposal to hand-count ballots in 2024 elections

A northwestern Arizona county where Republican voters far outnumber Democrats has rejected a proposal to hand-count ballots in the 2024 election cycle.

1 day ago

FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX CEO...

Associated Press

Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X

Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.

1 day ago

Writer/director/executive producer Greta Gerwig poses for photographers upon arrival at the premier...

Lindsey Bahr, AP Film Writer

‘Barbie’ joins $1 billion club, breaks another record for female directors

In just three weeks in theaters, “Barbie” is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

3 killed when firefighting helicopters collide in Southern California, officials say