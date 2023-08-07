3 passengers dead after charter bus crashes in Pennsylvania, state police say
Aug 7, 2023, 6:45 AM
(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
Aug 7, 2023, 6:45 AM
(Pennsylvania State Police via AP)
Emergency officials say three people were killed after two firefighting helicopters collided in Southern California while fighting a blaze in Riverside County.
7 hours ago
Hundreds of thousands of veterans have received additional benefits in the past year after President Joe Biden signed legislation expanding coverage for conditions connected to burn pits that were used to destroy trash and potentially toxic materials.
1 day ago
Police in Washington, D.C., say a shooting on a street in the nation’s capital left three people dead and two others hospitalized.
1 day ago
Mattel says it is conducting a nationwide job search for a “Chief Uno player.” The salary: $277 an hour.
1 day ago
A northwestern Arizona county where Republican voters far outnumber Democrats has rejected a proposal to hand-count ballots in the 2024 election cycle.
1 day ago
Elon Musk says his potential in-person fight with Mark Zuckerberg would be streamed live on his social media site X, formerly known as Twitter.
1 day ago
This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool. Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]
The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.
This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy.
Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.
These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!
This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.