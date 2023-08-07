UTAH FIREWATCH
LORI VALLOW DAYBELL TRIAL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Orem police warning drivers about parking ticket scam

Aug 7, 2023, 8:00 AM

Orem police say scammers are leaving this fake parking citation on cars in the city. (Orem Police D...

Orem police say scammers are leaving this fake parking citation on cars in the city. (Orem Police Department)

(Orem Police Department)

KSL NewsRadio's Profile Picture

BY AMIE SCHAEFFER


KSLTV.com

OREM, Utah — The Orem Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for fake parking citations that are being left on cars in the city.

The department posted a photo of the fake ticket on Facebook and asked people to not call the number or send an email to the address on the citation.

Police asked anyone who gets or sees one of the fake citations to call them at 801-229-7070.

Facebook commenters noted the fake citation’s spelling and grammar issues, such as “paid in advanced” and “automatic car” listed as the vehicle type.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Reconstruction of Shaihuludia shurikeni from the Spence Shale of Utah. Artistic reconstruction of a...

Ashley R. Williams

Researcher discovers 500-million-year-old sea worm in northern Utah

A University of Kansas paleontologist exploring an area known for its fossils recently uncovered a never-before-discovered ancient sea worm – and showed off her “nerdy” side while naming it.

8 hours ago

Security footage of the dogs in their kennels as the flood water crept into the shelter. (Courtesy:...

Shelby Lofton

Storms flood dog rescue, volunteers help move dogs out of the shelter

After a thunderstorm flooded a Herriman dog shelter, volunteers raced to the scene to save the animals from the rising waters.

1 day ago

A photo of the "Thompson Ridge Fire" near Beaver, Utah. (KSL TV Viewer)...

Michael Houck

Thompson Ridge Fire grows to 200 acres

A wildfire started by a lightning strike near Beaver, Utah, has continued to grow, fire authorities say.

1 day ago

The site were first responders found the hurt moose and euthanized it. (Alston Crosby/KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Moose halts traffic in Parleys Canyon, killed after being hit by vehicle, police say

A moose sighting on I-80 forced first responders to stop traffic in Parleys Canyon Sunday evening.

1 day ago

Outside of Trinity African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church. (Alston Crosby/KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Historic Black church vandalized, SLC police investigating as ‘potential bias crime’

One of Utah's oldest predominately Black churches was vandalized as church signs were torn down and suspected hate speech was painted on the sidewalk.

1 day ago

FILE: Unified Police Department of Greater Salt Lake...

Michael Houck

Man arrested for allegedly pointing a gun at a 14-year-old during argument, police say

Bystanders held a man down after he allegedly pointed a gun at a woman's son and grandchildren Saturday night.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Orem police warning drivers about parking ticket scam