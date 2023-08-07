Orem police warning drivers about parking ticket scam

OREM, Utah — The Orem Police Department is warning people to be on the lookout for fake parking citations that are being left on cars in the city.

The department posted a photo of the fake ticket on Facebook and asked people to not call the number or send an email to the address on the citation.

Police asked anyone who gets or sees one of the fake citations to call them at 801-229-7070.

Facebook commenters noted the fake citation’s spelling and grammar issues, such as “paid in advanced” and “automatic car” listed as the vehicle type.