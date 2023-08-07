How To Watch Game Night Live: Lehi Pioneers @ Davis Darts

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 high school football season is here and Game Night Live kicks off another year with an exciting matchup between the Lehi Pioneers and Davis Darts.

Game Night Live: High School Football Is Back

KSL Sports’ Jeremiah Jensen and Stevenson Sylvester will be on the call for the contest and throughout the high school football season on Game Night Live.

The Darts are slated to host the Pioneers on Friday, August 11.

It will be the third straight season that the two schools will play against each other in the first week of the season.

Last season, Lehi captured its second consecutive 5A state title and the Pioneers’ third championship since 2017. Davis’ last state championship came in 2004. The Darts appeared in the 5A state title game three times between 1994-2009. However, Davis has yet to reach the championship game since competing in 6A.

Lehi Pioneers vs. Davis Darts

In 2022, the Pioneers and Darts met in the season opener. Lehi hosted Davis and won convincingly. The Pioneers thrashed the Darts, 48-0.

Lehi scored 14 points in the opening quarter and took a 34-0 lead into the locker room at halftime. After the break, the Pioneers added two more touchdowns in the third quarter and coasted to victory. Pioneers quarterback Jackson Brousseau threw for 368 yards and three touchdowns on 22/24 passing. Brousseau added another score with his legs. Lehi’s Kolose Latu ran in a pair of touchdowns in the rout.

The Pioneers’ win over the Darts propelled Lehi on its way to a 14-0 season and a 5A title.

Davis After suffering two losses to open the season, the Darts bounced back and ended the year with an 8-4 record. Davis reached the 6A quarterfinals before falling to the Skyridge Falcons. Skyridge went on to win the 6A Championship game.

Lehi vs. Davis is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on KSLSports.com and the KSL Sports app.

