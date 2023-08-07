Weber State Football Lands On 2023 Stats Perform FCS Preseason Poll

UTAH FIREWATCH
SALT LAKE CITY – The Weber State Wildcats football program received a top-15 ranking in the 2023 Stats Perform FCS Preseason poll.

Weber State Ranked in Preseason Poll

The 2023 Stats Perform FCS Preseason poll was revealed on Monday, August 7.

Weber State landed a No. 13 ranking in the Football Championship Subdivision preseason poll.

It’s the seventh consecutive preseason that the Wildcats have been ranked heading in the season.

Last season, Weber State was ranked No. 20 in the 2022 Stats Perform FCS Preseason poll.

The Wildcats are one of six Big Sky Conference programs ranked by Stats Perform. Montana State (No. 3), Idaho (No. 8), and Sacramento State (No. 10) were ranked ahead of Weber State. The Wildcats were listed above Montana (No. 14) and UC Davis (No. 16).

No. 1 in the poll is the reigning national champion South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

Weber State Football in 2023

The Wildcats were picked to finish fourth in the league in 2023 by the Big Sky coaches.

Weber State was picked sixth in the league’s media poll.

Big Sky Football 2023 Preseason Polls

Coaches Poll

  1. Montana State
  2. UC Davis
  3. Sacramento State
  4. Weber State
  5. Idaho
  6. Montana
  7. Eastern Washington
  8. Portland State
  9. Northern Arizona
  10. Northern Colorado
  11. Cal Poly
  12. Idaho State

Media Poll

  1. Montana State
  2. Idaho
  3. Montana
  4. Sacramento State
  5. UC Davis
  6. Weber State
  7. Eastern Washington
  8. Northern Arizona
  9. Portland State
  10. Northern Colorado
  11. Cal Poly
  12. Idaho State

Four Wildcat players were named to the league’s preseason All-Big Sky team, including Maxwell Anderson, Noah Atagi, Winston Reid, and Abraham Williams. Reid was selected as the Big Sky preseason defensive MVP.

The 2023 season will be the program’s first year under new head coach Mickey Mental, who replaced Jay Hill.

Weber State will open its 2023 campaign at home on August 31 and close the regular season on the road on November 18. It will be the Wildcats’ second consecutive season opening the year at home.

Weber State opens Big Sky Conference play on September 23 in Ogden against Montana State, who beat the Wildcats twice in 2022.

Last season, the Wildcats had a 10-3 record, including 6-2 in Big Sky action. Weber State finished the regular season in third place in the league standing. The Wildcats started their 2022 schedule with a perfect 6-0 start before falling in two out of three games to Montana State and Sacramento State. Weber State qualified for the FCS Playoffs and advanced to the second round with a win over North Dakota. The Wildcats were eliminated from the postseason by Montana State.

2023 Weber State Football Schedule

August 31 | vs. Central Washington

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

September 9 | @ Northern Iowa

Location: UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa (Capacity: 16,324)

Kickoff: 3 p.m. (MDT)

September 16 | @ Utah

Location: Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City, Utah (Capacity: 51,444)

Kickoff: 12 p.m. (MDT)

September 23 | vs. Montana State

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

September 30 | @ Northern Colorado

Location: Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colorado (Capacity: 8,533)

Kickoff: TBD

October 7 | vs. Northern Arizona

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

October 14 | vs. UC Davis

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

October 21 | @ Eastern Washington

Location: Roos Field in Cheney, Washington (Capacity: 8,600)

Kickoff: 5 p.m. (MDT)

November 4 | @ Idaho State

Location: Holt Arena in Pocatello, Idaho (Capacity: 12,000)

Kickoff: 4 p.m. (MDT)

November 11 | vs. Idaho

Location: Stewart Stadium in Ogden, Utah (Capacity: 17,500)

Kickoff: 1 p.m. (MDT)

November 18 | @ Cal Poly

Location: Mustang Memorial Field in San Luis Obispo, California (Capacity: 11,075)

Kickoff: 6 p.m. (MDT)

