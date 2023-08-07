Utah DWR advises how to avoid wildlife collisions after moose hit over weekend

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources advised drivers on how to avoid wildlife collisions after a moose hit by a car had to be euthanized.

UHP said the moose was hit on Interstate 80 in Parleys Canyon Sunday evening, breaking its leg. Because of its injuries, a Unified police officer ultimately euthanized the moose.

How to prevent wildlife vs. car collisions:

· Be especially alert at dawn and dusk.

· Heed wildlife crossing signs. These signs are usually placed in areas known to have a high volume of wildlife/vehicle collisions.

· Be alert on roadways near wooded, agricultural and wetland areas and also near lakes and streams.

· Scan both sides of the road as you drive. Invite passengers to help watch for wildlife.

· Do not drive distracted. Put away food, phones and other distractions.

· When possible, use high-beam headlights to better illuminate the road.

· Look for an animal’s eyeshine, which can be seen from a distance. Slow down once you have spotted an animal near the roadside.

· Some animals travel in groups, so be sure to watch for additional animals if you see one.

· Do not throw trash out of your vehicle. Not only are there penalties for littering on a highway, but trash and food scraps can also draw animals to roadways.

What to do if you see an animal on or near the road

If you see an animal on or near the road, here are some additional suggestions:

· Do not swerve for a deer or small animals. Stay in your lane and slow down.

· If several animals are standing in the road, do not try to drive through them or get out of the vehicle to chase or herd them. Honk your horn and flash your lights to encourage them to move on.

· If an animal has crossed the road, continue to drive slowly and be cautious because it may try to cross again.

What to do if you hit an animal

· Pull off the road and use your hazard lights if your car is undriveable.

· Do not try to approach an injured animal.

· Call 911 or contact your local police department if you were injured or if the animal is in the roadway and could pose a threat to public safety.