Utah’s Leadership ‘Excited’ About Move To Big 12 Conference

SALT LAKE CITY – Last week was a whirlwind for the Pac-12 and their leadership, but now that things have cooled down, Utah’s President Taylor Randall and Athletic Director Mark Harlan provided all the details leading up to the Utes’ move to the Big 12 Conference.

On Monday, August 7, Randall and Harlan broke down Utah’s move to the Big 12.

For 14 months, Utah and the Pac-12 were on the defensive trying to keep the “Conference of Champions” alive through the next round of TV negotiations after USC and UCLA announced they were leaving in 2024.

“The Big 12 sets high standards. We are very excited about that” Randall said of the move.

Utah’s president also said that the school is looking forward to a renewed version of the Utes’ rivalry with BYU.

“Of course, it’s bittersweet,” Harland added. “There is excitement for what’s ahead.”

The athletic director said that the move to the Big 12 won’t be a step back for Utah’s student-athletes.

At Pac-12 Media Day it appeared the conference may be on the verge of salvaging itself soon, but a week later Colorado announced a move back to the Big 12.

The Pac-12 made one last push to stay together last Friday, but Oregon put a stop to that dream, instead moving with Washington to the Big Ten.

That parlayed to Arizona, ASU, and Utah making the tough call to move to the Big 12.

