UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

BACK TO SCHOOL

SLCC and U of U open new Juniper Building

Aug 7, 2023, 3:12 PM | Updated: 3:16 pm

KSL TV's Profile Picture

BY MARY CULBERTSON AND KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

HERRIMAN, Utah — Salt Lake Community College (SLCC)  and the University of Utah joined forces with a ribbon cutting ceremony for the opening the Juniper Building on the new SLCC Herriman Campus. With the launch of the building, the two institutions commit to celebrating higher education by making it more accessible. 

The project is a collaboration between the schools and gives many students in the southern region of the Salt Lake valley access to higher education that’s closer to home. Therefore, the campus will mostly serve students from the South Jordan, Riverton, Bluffdale, Herriman and Draper areas. 

Students will be able to earn an associate degree and then, on the same campus, go on to earn a bachelor’s degree from the U. The university’s president, Taylor Randall spoke at the ribbon cutting event where he shared the big picture goal of accessibility and the joining of the two institutions’ efforts.  

“A top ten university of tomorrow is actually a top ten university that thinks really deeply about access and trying to include everyone in the process of higher education,” said Randall. 

The Juniper Building is the campus’s first completed building and is the hub for the SLCC Herriman campus. It has three floors which include classrooms, collaborative spaces, and more learning areas. It will also provide enrolled students access to resources like financial aid and advising.  

“If we do this right, we’re gonna be taking the best of two remarkable different models of education. We’re gonna be putting them together, and you’re gonna see students flocking to this place from all over. We’ll open this year with about 2,000 students, but we plan to have 7,000 here by 2025,” said Randall.

Staff, University president and students at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Juniper Building on the SLCC Herriman Campus. (KSL TV / Derek Petersen)

The University of Utah president said much of the leadership is already working to to readjust degree programs so that the needs of the workforce can be met in the area and across the state.

More buildings are expected with future growth on campus. 

KSL 5 TV Live

Back to School

The University of Utah stadium is captured at the south most side of campus. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson and Karah Brackin

U of U housing program soars into a second year

In 2022, the University of Utah started a housing program that matches a university student with alumni, faculty, and or staff as their host for the semester. With school starting this month, the university is trying to expand the program which already has 18 matches.

18 hours ago

Olivia and Sophia know their bedtime routine....

Erin Cox

Getting kids on a good sleep routine before school starts again

As you’re getting ready to send your kids back to school, there’s a lot to prepare for and one social worker hopes you won’t forget one of the most important things: your kid’s sleep routine. 

6 days ago

File Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images...

Tamara Vaifanua

Tips to get kids back on school sleep schedule

Back-to-school season is here, meaning it’s time to replace those late summer nights with kids' school sleep schedule.

6 days ago

The KSL Investigators shopped the same back-to-school list at five retailers. (Jeff Dahdah/KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Finding the best deals on school supplies

Your back-to-school dollars can go a lot further depending on where you shop. KSL’s Matt Gephardt shops the same list at five stores to compare prices and see how inflation will impact on your wallet this year.

8 days ago

Refugee group school supplies...

Erin Cox

Utah refugees need help with back to school supplies  

Kids are getting ready to go back to school in just a few weeks and one thing experts emphasize: if kids feel secure at home, they’ll do better in the classroom. 

11 days ago

Football practice in the heat...

Larry D. Curtis and Ladd Egan

As youth football practices kicks off, high temperatures bring danger

While the current heatwave doesn't bring autumn sports to mind, tryouts and practice have started for youth sports programs, leaving coaches and parents responsible to know what to do in all this heat.

14 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

SLCC and U of U open new Juniper Building