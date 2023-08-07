Pumpkin spice flavors arrive at Krispy Kreme

SALT LAKE CITY — Krispy Kreme Doughnuts has brought back their pumpkin spice flavors for the fall.

Krispy Kreme announced the pumpkin spice collection, including two new doughnut flavors and two pumpkin drinks, would be available beginning Aug. 7 until Oct. 8.

The collection includes previous classics like the pumpkin spice cake doughnut, the pumpkin spice original glazed doughnut and two new flavors: pumpkin spice cheesecake swirl doughnut, and pumpkin spice maple pecan doughnut.

A pumpkin spice latte and pumpkin spice coffee will also be available.

The company is also offering a specialty dozen, made of 3 Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan, 3 Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed, 3 Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl, and 3 Pumpkin Spice Cake doughnuts.

The pumpkin spice flavor is an American mix of spices normally associated with fall and is generally offered seasonally from Sept. – Nov.