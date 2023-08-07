Utah Football Starts Strong In 2023 Preseason Coaches’ Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 college football season is upon us, and Utah football is off to a good start with a strong position in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Utah has fielded strong teams the past two season, winning the Pac-12 back-to-back in 2021 and 2022 while making consecutive Rose Bowl appearances. 2023 appears to be no different for the Utes who return much of the same roster that has helped them to achieve those heights.

Other coaches seem to agree the Utes are set up once again to be a force in college football and voted them at No. 14 in their preseason poll.

Coaches preseason poll 1 Georgia

2 Michigan

3 Alabama

4 Ohio State

5 LSU

6 USC

7 Penn State

8 Florida State

9 Clemson

10 Tennessee

11 Washington

12 Texas

13 Notre Dame

14 Utah

15 Oregon

16 TCU

17 Kansas State

18 Oregon State

19 Oklahoma

20 North Carolina

21 Wisconsin

The Last ‘Hoorah’ For The Pac-12

Utah isn’t the only highly thought of team on the west coast. Four other teams from the now hacked apart Pac-12 made the Top-25, setting up what is sure to be an intense and chippy final season for the “Conference of Champions”.

USC and Washington slide in just above the Utes at No. 6 and No. 11. Oregon and Oregon State are just behind Utah at No. 15 and No. 18.

At Pac-12 Media Day in July, the Utes were picked to finish 3rd in 2023 behind USC who was voted 1st and Washington in 2nd place. Oregon got 4th and Oregon State 5th.

2023 Preseason Coaches’ Poll Top-25

Georgia Michigan Alabama Ohio State LSU USC Penn State Florida State Clemson Tennessee Washington Texas Notre Dame UTAH Oregon TCU Kansas State Oregon State Oklahoma North Carolina Wisconsin Ole Miss Tulane Texas Tech Texas A&M

