Utah Football Starts Strong In 2023 Preseason Coaches’ Poll

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 college football season is upon us, and Utah football is off to a good start with a strong position in the Preseason Coaches’ Poll.

Utah has fielded strong teams the past two season, winning the Pac-12 back-to-back in 2021 and 2022 while making consecutive Rose Bowl appearances. 2023 appears to be no different for the Utes who return much of the same roster that has helped them to achieve those heights.

Other coaches seem to agree the Utes are set up once again to be a force in college football and voted them at No. 14 in their preseason poll.

The Last ‘Hoorah’ For The Pac-12

Utah isn’t the only highly thought of team on the west coast. Four other teams from the now hacked apart Pac-12 made the Top-25, setting up what is sure to be an intense and chippy final season for the “Conference of Champions”.

USC and Washington slide in just above the Utes at No. 6 and No. 11. Oregon and Oregon State are just behind Utah at No. 15 and No. 18.

At Pac-12 Media Day in July, the Utes were picked to finish 3rd in 2023 behind USC who was voted 1st and Washington in 2nd place. Oregon got 4th and Oregon State 5th.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

2023 Preseason Coaches’ Poll Top-25

  1. Georgia
  2. Michigan
  3. Alabama
  4. Ohio State
  5. LSU
  6. USC
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida State
  9. Clemson
  10. Tennessee
  11. Washington
  12. Texas
  13. Notre Dame
  14. UTAH
  15. Oregon
  16. TCU
  17. Kansas State
  18. Oregon State
  19. Oklahoma
  20. North Carolina
  21. Wisconsin
  22. Ole Miss
  23. Tulane
  24. Texas Tech
  25. Texas A&M

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.

