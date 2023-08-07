UTAH FIREWATCH
60 in 60: #20 BYU's Max Tooley (Linebacker)

Aug 7, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #20 is BYU’s Max Tooley (LB).

Throughout the summer Hans & Scotty are counting down the top 60 college football players in the state of Utah as voted on by the media (and a fan ballot).

Last year, Tooley came in at No. 31 in the 2022 60 in 60.

BYU’s Max Tooley

Tooley is a senior from Bountiful, Utah.

He was an All-USA Utah Football First-Team selection on defense at Bountiful High School in 2015 before serving a two-year church mission in the United Kingdom.

Tooley played four games as a freshman at BYU in 2018, recording two total tackles. In the 2019 season, Tooley improved his game by appearing in 13 contests, recording 48 tackles, two tackles for loss and an interception.

During the COVID-shortened 2020 season, Tooley played in 12 games, finishing with 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, one interception, three quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. In 2021, the linebacker posted 68 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, one sack, one interception, and three pass breakups in 12 games played.

“Tons of speed and athleticism for a linebacker,” BYU head coach Kalani Sitake said of Tooley in 2022. “Not a lot of linebackers play the gunner position on a punt team but he has tons of speed to do that. Really looking forward to him honing in his skills as a linebacker and being a big-time playmaker for us. This guy has great skill and great athleticism.”

Last season, Tooley recorded 57 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, one pass breakup, one sack, one forced fumble, and three interceptions.

This fall, Tooley and the Cougars will open their 2023 schedule at home against the Sam Houston Bearkats. The season-opening game will take place at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on September 2 at 8:15 p.m. (MDT). The game will be broadcast on FS1 and KSL NewsRadio.

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

