I-80 westbound was closed due to vehicle fire in Parleys Canyon

PARLEYS CANYON, Utah — A tractor-trailer fire closed westbound traffic on Interstate 80 west in Parleys Canyon on Monday afternoon.

Unified Fire Authority’s Captain Jennifer Bevan told KSL TV the semi-driver unhooked the trailer when it caught on fire, shutdown down traffic for about 45 minutes.

Vehicle on fire

WB I-80 at MP 132 (1 mi E of the Quarry) Salt Lake Co.

Right Lane Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 3:17 PM

The driver was able to get away from the flames and was uninjured.

Bevan said investigators are still looking into the cause of the fire. The trailer was filled with frozen food.