An arson dog hit the pedal on a golf cart and ran over a Michigan 4-year-old, who was uninjured

(CNN) — A fire crew’s dog jumped on the pedal of a golf cart which then struck a 4-year-old Michigan girl, leaving her with no visible injuries, firefighters said.

Bella, an arson dog, jumped down from the seat of a golf cart and landed on the accelerator pedal, sending the cart toward people attending a Friday night festival, the Westland Fire and Rescue Department said in news release.

Firefighters attempted to gain control of the cart and steer it away from people attending the event. Before they were able to control the vehicle it struck a 4-year-old girl, running over her left leg, the fire department said.

Paramedics assessed the child and found no visible injuries. Her mother refused further treatment and an emergency room visit, according to the news release.

Ten minutes after the accident, the 4-year-old girl resumed eating her popcorn and jumping in a bounce house, the news release said.

Although in this case the child was uninjured, more than 6,500 children across the country are injured by golf carts each year, according to a study conducted by the American Academy of Pediatrics. Over half of these injuries happen to children 12 years and younger.

Bella will be returning to the cart “with extra precautions in place,” according to the fire department.

