Woman killed in motorcycle crash after being T-boned by car, police say

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Two motorcyclists were sent to the hospital after being T-boned by a car on Thursday, according to police.

Utah Highway Patrol’s Sgt. Cameron Roden told KSL TV the crash happened on state Route 32 and Highway 40 intersection at approximately 7:28 p.m.

Roden said a gray Honda was crossing the intersection when it T-boned the motorcycle. He said a man and a woman on the motorcycle were transported by a medical helicopter in critical condition.

Roden said none of the occupants of the Honda needed medical attention. UHP closed the intersection until 10:15 p.m.

On Monday, Roden confirmed Melinda Romney, 53, from Wasatch County, had passed away. He provided no update on the man.