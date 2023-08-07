UTAH FIREWATCH
Real Salt Lake Looks To Continue Leagues Cup Run In Round Of 16

Aug 7, 2023, 4:56 PM

SALT LAKE CITYReal Salt Lake looks to continue its run of play in the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament with a win over Major League Soccer foe LAFC.

LAFC is slated to host RSL at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, California on Tuesday, August 16. It will be RSL forward Chicho Arango’s first time facing his former club.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Comes Back To Beat León, Advance In Leagues Cup

With a win, Real Salt Lake would advance to the quarterfinal round of the Leagues Cup.

 

Real Salt Lake & LAFC in Leagues Cup

Real Salt Lake and LAFC advanced to the Round of 16 after their first three matches of the tournament.

LAFC advanced in the knockout rounds after crushing FC Juarez, 7-1, on August 2.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Drops To CF Monterrey In Leagues Cup

RSL opened the tournament with a decisive 3-0 victory over Seattle Sounders FC on July 22. Following the win over Seattle, Real Salt Lake suffered its first loss in nearly two months with a 3-0 defeat from Monterrey four days after the win over Seattle. The club rebounded from the defeat with a 3-1 comeback win over Club León on August 4.

RSL’s recent run of play

Prior to the loss to Monterrey, Real Salt Lake was on an 11-match unbeaten streak. The club didn’t drop a result between May 31 and July 26.

During the nearly two-month streak, RSL recorded eight victories and three draws. Before falling to Monterrey, Real Salt Lake outscored its opponents by a total of 25-10 in June and July.

RSL owns a 10-7-7 record in MLS play and sits in third place in the Western Conference standings with 37 points this season. 37 points is tied for the sixth-most in all of MLS in 2023.

RELATED: Real Salt Lake Begins Leagues Cup With Victory Over Rival Seattle Sounders

Real Salt Lake’s match against LAFC kicks off at 8:30 p.m. (MDT) and will be broadcast via MLS Season Pass on Apple TV+ and KSL Sports Zone. The winner will advance to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals on August 11 or 12.

Kyle Ireland is a Sports Producer and Locals in the NFL Insider for KSLSports.com. He’s also co-host of the Yards After College Podcast. Follow him on X/Twitter (@kyleireland), Instagram (@kyleirelandksl), and Threads (@kyleirelandksl).

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

