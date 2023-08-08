Sandy firefighters say they’ve ‘outgrown’ aging station as city embarks on bond education campaign

UTAH FIREWATCH
BY ANDREW ADAMS


SANDY, Utah — Firefighters say it is one of the oldest operating stations in Salt Lake County, and the cracks are showing.

Fire Station 31 was constructed nearly 40 years ago, and crews said Monday they continued to work around a host of issues with the old building located at 9010 S. 150 East as the city began an education campaign over a $21 million bond that would fund the construction of a new fire station blocks away.

“We’ve outlived this building, and we’ve outgrown this building,” said Ryan McConaghie, deputy chief at Sandy City Fire Department.

McConaghie showed off numerous problem areas in the current fire station, including a cracked foundation with rebar exposed in places, leaks in the foundation, outdated plumbing, warped ceiling tiles, and badly aging living quarters.

Cracks in the old fire station foundation. (KSL TV)

When thunderstorms pushed through last week, firefighters recorded video showing water pouring down through the ceiling into the garage area.

“This is one of the older buildings in the valley, without a doubt,” McConaghie said. “This was built the same year as Station 32, which was rebuilt 15 years ago.”

Under the city’s plan to replace Station 31, a new building would be constructed on the site of the old Wasatch Shadows Nursery at 255 W. 9295 S. The new building would include more than double the bedroom space and updated facilities.

“We have been running in Sandy a 2-handed engine and a two-handed ambulance, which we have made known through our strategic planning is under where we want to be,” McConaghie said.

The proposed site for the new Sandy fire station. (KSLTV)

Recently, Sandy City leaders approved a move to three-handed engine staffing with the goal of having four people working each fire engine in the future.

“As we continue to get the adequate staffing that we need, obviously logistically, we’re going to need more bedrooms, more space,” McConaghie said. “We’ve grown out of this building, and we’re making some adjustments at our other stations as well.”

Firefighters said though the station would only move a few blocks from its current location, it would be better situated to respond to any problems in the Cairns District, which is home to a growing number of high rises as well as high-density housing.

If voters approve the ballot proposition in November, the owner of a primary residence valued at $628,000 would pay approximately $39.44 per year, and the owner of a business property of the same value would owe roughly $71.70 per year, according to numbers furnished by city officials.

