Walker Kessler Makes Team USA Debut Against Puerto Rico

SALT LAKE CITY – Walker Kessler scored five points and grabbed three rebounds in his Team USA debut.

Kessler and Team USA downed Puerto Rico 117-74 in their first exhibition game in preparation for the FIBA World Cup later this month.

The Jazz rookie didn’t see the floor until the final five minutes of the fourth quarter once the game was safely out of reach.

Cam Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets and Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves led Team USA with 15 points each.

When Is Team USA’s Next Game?

After knocking off Puerto Rico, Team USA will now travel to Malaga for exhibition games against Slovenia and Spain on August 12-13.

The team will play a final exhibition game against Greece in Abu Dhabi on August 18.

Kessler and Team USA will then travel to compete in the FIBA World Cup group stage in Manila.

August 26: vs. New Zealand – 6:40 AM MST

August 28: vs. Greece – 6:40 AM MST

August 30: vs. Jordan – 2:4o AM MST

The quarterfinals will begin on September 5 and will conclude with the gold medal game on September 10.

Kessler On Deep Team USA Roster

The Team USA roster is led by Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and features 12 of the brightest young stars in the NBA.

4: Tyrese Haliburton – G – Indiana Pacers

5: Mikal Bridges – F – Brooklyn Nets

6: Cam Johnson – F – Brooklyn Nets

7: Brandon Ingram – F – New Orleans Pelicans

8: Paolo Banchero – F – Orlando Magic

9: Bobby Portis – F – Milwaukee Bucks

10: Anthony Edwards – G – Minnesota Timberwolves

11: Jalen Brunson – G – New York Knicks

12: Josh Hart – G – New York Knicks

13: Jaren Jackson Jr. – F – Memphis Grizzlies

14: Walker Kessler – C – Utah Jazz

15: Austin Reaves – G – Los Angeles Lakers

