1 dead, 1 hurt after shooting and stabbing in Wasatch County

Aug 8, 2023, 6:47 AM | Updated: 6:48 am

generic emergency lights...

FILE (KSL TV)

(KSL TV)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — One man was killed and another was critically injured Monday night, according to deputies with the Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they were called to Swiss Mountain Estates, a cabin area west of Midway, around 6:30 p.m. Monday after two 911 callers reported a man had been stabbed and another had been shot.

First responders found and assisted one man, who was airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition. The other man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies did not say how each man was injured, but they said there are no ongoing threats or safety concerns for the public. The incident is under investigation and the names of those involved had not been released.

Wasatch County Fire District crews also responded to the scene.

