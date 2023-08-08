Police: Man hit, killed by car after sleeping against SLC garage door

SALT LAKE CITY — One man was killed after he was hit by a car at the entrance of a Salt Lake City apartment building parking garage Tuesday morning.

Detectives with the Salt Lake City Police Department said they believe the man was sleeping on the ground against the garage door. When the driver went to exit the garage, he struck the man. The man was taken to an area hospital, where he later died.

Police have not identified the victim and said there is no evidence to suggest this was an intentional crash.

Police were working with the state medical examiner’s office to confirm the man’s age and identity and notify his next of kin. This crash marked the 15th traffic-related death in Salt Lake City this year.