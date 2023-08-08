UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

BACK TO SCHOOL

South Salt Lake elementary school welcomes students from abroad

Aug 8, 2023, 9:21 AM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — An elementary school in the Granite School District is wearing its diversity proudly with students coming from all over the country and world.

Lincoln Elementary School, home to the Bobcats, is preparing to step into the new school year. This year marks Principal Milton Collins’ 37th year in education. Of those, he has spent 27 years as a principal.

He said when kids know that you care, it is easy to teach them, no matter where they are coming from.

“You know, I’ve been doing this for so long, and I still get the butterflies,” Collins said.

Collins is the elementary school principal you always wanted. Singing the school anthem “Bobcats,” next week, he will be making his rounds and welcoming returning students, staff and teachers.

He will also be opening the door for new students, including a dozen or more who will be walking into an American school for the very first time.

“It can be very traumatic for kids the first time in a new country, in a new school around new people, and then you throw the language in there,” Collins said.

What could be overwhelming is something they as a school choose to celebrate instead.

“This is one of the things we’re most proud of when you walk into the building, that you walk past and see all the different representations of the different countries in which our kids come from,” Collins said.

Since he started as a principal in 2017, Collins said two dozen or more different languages are coming in with their new students.

“I mean, we got kids from Kenya, Costa Rica, Columbia, South Sudan — the list goes on and on,” Collins said.

He said the change he sees in the students is often night and day.

“I see these kids walking in. You can see the fear in their eyes, and within a couple weeks, you know, I’m going to visit them in these small groups and they’re walking up to me and saying, ‘Let me read to you!'” Collins said.

This year, with the change in the boundaries, he said there will be more Bobcats, with just over 500 enrolled students.

He said if students could only take one thing home at the end of the day, it is this: “It takes a village, and our school is one of those villages. … Come! We want you! We wanna teach you. We wanna make you feel welcome!” Collins said.

Soon, new students will be singing along with the “Bobcats” school anthem: “B-O-B RAWR! C-A-T-S!”

Collins said the kids get excited when new students come in, and as a school, they want to drive home welcoming those students with open arms.

Their first day at Lincoln Elementary is Aug. 16.

KSL 5 TV Live

Back to School

FILE - The Capitol Dome and East Front of the of the House of Representatives is seen in Washington...

Associated Press

White House holds first-ever summit on the ransomware crisis plaguing the nation’s public schools

The White House on Tuesday held its first-ever cybersecurity “summit” on the ransomware attacks plaguing U.S. schools, which has included hackers leaking sensitive student data such as medical records, psychiatric evaluations and student sexual assault reports.

11 hours ago

The SLCC and UofU lettering to commemorate the new Juniper building on the new Herriman Campus. (KS...

Mary Culbertson and Karah Brackin

SLCC and U of U open new Juniper Building

Salt Lake Community College and the University of Utah are joining forces with a new building, the Juniper Building, at the Herriman SLCC location.

1 day ago

The University of Utah stadium is captured at the south most side of campus. (KSL TV)...

Mary Culbertson and Karah Brackin

U of U housing program soars into a second year

In 2022, the University of Utah started a housing program that matches a university student with alumni, faculty, and or staff as their host for the semester. With school starting this month, the university is trying to expand the program which already has 18 matches.

1 day ago

Olivia and Sophia know their bedtime routine....

Erin Cox

Getting kids on a good sleep routine before school starts again

As you’re getting ready to send your kids back to school, there’s a lot to prepare for and one social worker hopes you won’t forget one of the most important things: your kid’s sleep routine. 

6 days ago

File Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images...

Tamara Vaifanua

Tips to get kids back on school sleep schedule

Back-to-school season is here, meaning it’s time to replace those late summer nights with kids' school sleep schedule.

6 days ago

The KSL Investigators shopped the same back-to-school list at five retailers. (Jeff Dahdah/KSL TV)...

Matt Gephardt & Sloan Schrage

Gephardt Busts Inflation: Finding the best deals on school supplies

Your back-to-school dollars can go a lot further depending on where you shop. KSL’s Matt Gephardt shops the same list at five stores to compare prices and see how inflation will impact on your wallet this year.

8 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

South Salt Lake elementary school welcomes students from abroad