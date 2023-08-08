UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: Stanford Cardinal

Aug 8, 2023, 9:04 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – We are 5 weeks out from the Utes’ season opener against Florida at Rice-Eccles Stadium and counting down the best play in each of Utah football’s 14 games in 2022 to celebrate. This week we look back on the Utes’ game against the Stanford Cardinal.

While not every game went Utah’s way last season, they did enough to stamp their ticket to the Pac-12 Championship Game in Las Vegas, go back-to-back as conference champions, and earn their second berth in a row to the “Grandaddy of them All”.

Many believe Utah has a good chance of three-peating in 2023 due to the talent returning and the coaches’ aggressive approach in the Transfer Portal to address a few deficiencies.  Fortunately, we are getting closer to the 2023 football season, but still have a weeks to go. In the meantime, let’s take a trip down memory lane to Utah’s Senior Day against Stanford.

What Is Old, Is New Again

When you beat up on a team 42-7 there are usually a lot of highlights to choose from, but since it was Senior Day for the Utes, we’re going with sentiment.

Senior fullback Logan Kendall caught his first touchdown as a Ute in his last game at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Kendall, affectionately known as “The Rhino” did a lot of the dirty work opening running lanes in Utah’s successful 2022 season that could be easy to overlook to a casual football observer but was an important piece of the offensive cog.

It also happened to be freshman quarterback Nate Johnson’s first career touchdown pass as a Ute too.

The touchdown was set up by back-to-back trick plays for Johnson. In the first trick play, Johnson ran for 21 yards which set up Andy Ludwig to put both Johnson and starting quarterback Cam Rising in the game at the same time. Johnson was in at quarterback while Rising lined up as a receiver. The true freshman then took the snap and threw a 16-yard touchdown to Kendall giving the Utes a 35-7 lead with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter.

Needless to say, it was touching seeing a guy just starting his career and a guy wrapping up their career share a first together on Senior Night.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on TwitterInstagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

 

 

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Adds Former Milwaukee Bucks Strength Coach To Hoops Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball added a strength coach that worked with NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Former Milwaukee Bucks head strength coach Michael Davie is now the Director of Strength and Conditioning & Sports Science at BYU. Davie replaces Eric Schork, who was at BYU for seven seasons. Welcome to the family @MichaelDDavie 🤙 Read more here: […]

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Makes Team USA Debut Against Puerto Rico

Walker Kessler scored five points and grabbed three rebounds as Team USA knocked off Puerto Rico in their first FIBA World Cup exhibition.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New York Jets Sign Former XFL, Utah Linebacker Pita Taumoepenu

Former Utah Utes and Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu signed a contract with the NFL's New York Jets, according to the XFL.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks To Continue Leagues Cup Run In Round Of 16

Real Salt Lake looks to continue its run of play in the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament with a win over Major League Soccer foe LAFC.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bay Area Broadcaster On Pac-12, Cal, Stanford: ‘How You Mess This Up So Badly?’

Larry Beil of KGO-TV went off on the Pac-12, Cal, and Stanford amid the league's dire situation following the exits of all but four programs.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bay Area Broadcaster On Pac-12, Cal, Stanford: ‘How Do You Mess This Up So Badly?’

Larry Beil of KGO-TV went off on the Pac-12, Cal, and Stanford amid the league's dire situation following the exits of all but four programs.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: Stanford Cardinal