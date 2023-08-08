UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

DeSantis replaces campaign manager as he continues reset of presidential bid

Aug 8, 2023, 9:33 AM | Updated: 10:38 am

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a campaign event, Monda...

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis gestures during a campaign event, Monday, July 31, 2023, in Rochester, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis is replacing his campaign manager as the Florida governor continues to reset his stagnant presidential campaign.

The Florida governor is bringing on James Uthmeier, his chief of staff from his state office, to serve as his campaign manager, replacing Generra Peck, who led DeSantis’ reelection campaign last year before jumping into the same role on his presidential bid.

Peck will stay on as a strategist.

The changes come after DeSantis made two big staff cuts in the past few weeks, laying off about a third of his staff in late July as the campaign faced financial trouble.

“James Uthmeier has been one of Governor DeSantis’ top advisers for years, and he is needed where it matters most: working hand in hand with Generra Peck and the rest of the team to put the governor in the best possible position to win this primary and defeat Joe Biden,” campaign spokesman Andrew Romeo said in a statement.

Politico in October obtained text messages that showed Uthmeier was involved in Florida’s program to fly migrants from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard last year.

NBC News reported in June that while Uthmeier remained in DeSantis’ government office, he was also working as a political fundraiser for the governor’s presidential campaign. The arrangement was unusual and government watchdog groups said it raised ethical questions.

Before he worked for DeSantis, Uthmeier worked in the Trump administration for U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross, where his work on the efforts to add a citizenship question to the 2020 census later became part of a congressional committee investigation.

DeSantis is also hiring an operative who was working on a super PAC that had been supporting his campaign. David Polyansky, who had been advising Never Back Down, will join the campaign as a deputy campaign manager.

Romeo said Polyansky will be a critical addition to the team given his previous experience working in early voting Iowa, which has become a proving ground for the DeSantis campaign.

Polyansky worked on the presidential campaigns of Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz in 2016. In Iowa, he helped Joni Ernst first win election to the U.S. Senate in 2014 and helped Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee win in the Iowa Republican presidential caucuses in 2008.

Polyansky was traveling with DeSantis in Iowa to events sponsored by Never Back Down on Saturday. He also attended an event DeSantis spoke to on behalf of Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird Saturday, as part of Never Back Down’s organizing presence apart from DeSantis’ official campaign.

The staff shakeup was first reported by The Messenger on Tuesday.

Associated Press writer Thomas Beaumont in Des Moines contributed to this report.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

Burger King's Whopper burger, fries, and a drink. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)...

CNN

Burger King hopes this change will reignite America’s love for the Whopper

Burger King sales have climbed up slightly, but CEO of parent company says the company is "still not in positive territory."

15 hours ago

The Supreme Court in Washington is seen at sunset on Oct. 10, 2017. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)...

Associated Press

Supreme Court reinstates regulation of ghost guns, firearms without serial numbers

After ghost guns were found to be present more often in crime scenes, a regulation was put in place for ghost guns by the Biden administration. A Texas judge ruled to invalidate it. The Supreme Court voted 5-4 to put a hold on the invalidation.

15 hours ago

Biden Arizona Grand Canyon...

Betsy Klein, Arlette Saenz and Ella Nilsen, CNN

Biden designates new national monument surrounding Grand Canyon a day before Utah visit

President Joe Biden on Tuesday designated the fifth national monument of his presidency and unveiled new climate resilience funding for national parks during a visit to lands surrounding one of the seven natural wonders of the world, the Grand Canyon.

15 hours ago

FILE - Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. (Photo by Harvey Meston/Getty Images)...

Associated Press

Texas man on trip to spread father’s ashes dies of heat stroke in Utah’s Arches National Park

A Texas man whose body was found in Arches National Park in Utah is believed to have died of heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes.

15 hours ago

While building with pillars...

Tad Walch, Deseret News

Court reinstates James Huntsman’s lawsuit for return of tithing he paid as a Latter-day Saint

In a split decision, an appeals court on Monday reinstated part of the case of a man seeking the return of tithing he paid to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

15 hours ago

FILE - Twitter, now X. Corp, and Tesla CEO Elon Musk poses before his talks with French President E...

Associated Press

Elon Musk says he may need surgery before proposed ‘cage match’ with Mark Zuckerberg

Elon Musk says he may need to get surgery before a proposed “cage match” with Mark Zuckerberg.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

DeSantis replaces campaign manager as he continues reset of presidential bid