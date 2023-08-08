UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

BYU Adds Former Milwaukee Bucks Strength Coach To Hoops Staff

Aug 8, 2023, 9:33 AM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball added a strength coach that worked with NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Former Milwaukee Bucks head strength coach Michael Davie is now the Director of Strength and Conditioning & Sports Science at BYU. Davie replaces Eric Schork, who was at BYU for seven seasons.

“We are excited to welcome Michael Davie and his family to BYU,” BYU basketball head coach Mark Pope said. “He is considered one of the best strength and conditioning coaches in the business, and we are lucky to have him in Provo. His credentials speak for themselves, having helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a NBA title and help develop two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. His experience coaching the world’s best athletes all over the world and serving as a bishop for his local congregation in Australia fits in exactly with the culture of BYU.”

Michael Davie is the new BYU basketball strength coach

Davie spent eight years with the Milwaukee Bucks. When they won an NBA Championship in 2021, he was part of the Bucks organization and worked closely with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to work with Coach Pope and the BYU men’s basketball program as they transition into the Big 12 Conference,” Davie said. “The challenge to be competitive in the Big 12 is immense, and this opportunity is one aspect that attracted me to this position. I endeavor to drive the program forward by sharing my knowledge and experiences that I have gained working for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are world class and have a winning culture.”

Family ties to BYU

Davie grew up in Australia and is a Maori native from New Zealand. He’s a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has five children that are currently attending BYU-Idaho.

BYU basketball is preparing to leave for a foreign tour to Italy and Croatia this month from August 18 to the 27th.

Mitch Harper is a BYU Insider for KSLsports.com and host of the Cougar Tracks Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and Cougar Sports Saturday (Saturday from 12–3 p.m.) on KSL Newsradio. Follow Mitch’s coverage of BYU in the Big 12 Conference on Twitter/X and Threads: @Mitch_Harper.

Take us with you wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: Stanford Cardinal

As we get closer to the season, this week we look back at the best play from Utah football's game against the Stanford Cardinal in 2022.

11 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Walker Kessler Makes Team USA Debut Against Puerto Rico

Walker Kessler scored five points and grabbed three rebounds as Team USA knocked off Puerto Rico in their first FIBA World Cup exhibition.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

New York Jets Sign Former XFL, Utah Linebacker Pita Taumoepenu

Former Utah Utes and Vegas Vipers linebacker Pita Taumoepenu signed a contract with the NFL's New York Jets, according to the XFL.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Real Salt Lake Looks To Continue Leagues Cup Run In Round Of 16

Real Salt Lake looks to continue its run of play in the 2023 Leagues Cup tournament with a win over Major League Soccer foe LAFC.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bay Area Broadcaster On Pac-12, Cal, Stanford: ‘How You Mess This Up So Badly?’

Larry Beil of KGO-TV went off on the Pac-12, Cal, and Stanford amid the league's dire situation following the exits of all but four programs.

1 day ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Bay Area Broadcaster On Pac-12, Cal, Stanford: ‘How Do You Mess This Up So Badly?’

Larry Beil of KGO-TV went off on the Pac-12, Cal, and Stanford amid the league's dire situation following the exits of all but four programs.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

BYU Adds Former Milwaukee Bucks Strength Coach To Hoops Staff