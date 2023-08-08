BYU Adds Former Milwaukee Bucks Strength Coach To Hoops Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball added a strength coach that worked with NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks.

Former Milwaukee Bucks head strength coach Michael Davie is now the Director of Strength and Conditioning & Sports Science at BYU. Davie replaces Eric Schork, who was at BYU for seven seasons.

“We are excited to welcome Michael Davie and his family to BYU,” BYU basketball head coach Mark Pope said. “He is considered one of the best strength and conditioning coaches in the business, and we are lucky to have him in Provo. His credentials speak for themselves, having helped the Milwaukee Bucks win a NBA title and help develop two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo. His experience coaching the world’s best athletes all over the world and serving as a bishop for his local congregation in Australia fits in exactly with the culture of BYU.”

Davie spent eight years with the Milwaukee Bucks. When they won an NBA Championship in 2021, he was part of the Bucks organization and worked closely with Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

“I am extremely excited about the opportunity to work with Coach Pope and the BYU men’s basketball program as they transition into the Big 12 Conference,” Davie said. “The challenge to be competitive in the Big 12 is immense, and this opportunity is one aspect that attracted me to this position. I endeavor to drive the program forward by sharing my knowledge and experiences that I have gained working for the Milwaukee Bucks, who are world class and have a winning culture.”

Family ties to BYU

Davie grew up in Australia and is a Maori native from New Zealand. He’s a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has five children that are currently attending BYU-Idaho.

BYU basketball is preparing to leave for a foreign tour to Italy and Croatia this month from August 18 to the 27th.

