Utah Football Wants You To Wear Red In Home Opener

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 college football season is fast approaching as Utah football prepares to host the Florida Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31. P.S. they want you to wear red!

Last night, the Utes revealed a list of a few of their promotional games for the upcoming home slate, but the first and most important job for fans is to red-out RES in game one.

Utah will also be bringing back their “Stripe the Stadium” from a few seasons back, the popular Ute Proud game, as well as a few new ideas. The Dark Mode game is yet to be determined.

Most importantly…WEAR RED game 1 ‼️ https://t.co/fgyUMI6ACG — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 8, 2023

2023 Utah Football Promotional Schedule

August 31 versus Florida: Red Out (wear Red)

September 16 versus Weber State: Champions Weekend

September 23 versus UCLA: Stripe The Stadium

October 14 versus Cal: Ute Proud

October 28 versus Oregon: Muss Appreciation

November 4 versus Arizona State: Salute America

November 25 versus Colorado: Senior Day

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KSL Sports (@kslsports)

The Most Important Tradition Of All: 22 Forever Returns

Utah football also made the announcement that they will continue to celebrate the lives of running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe with the “Moment of Loudness” between the third and fourth quarters of home games in 2023.

Last season, the Utes opened up the “Moment of Loudness” to include the extended Utah football family (fans) who were asked to submit photos of loved ones who were passionate about game day and are no longer with us. Utah football put the request out again for fans to submit photos that will be used in their video presentation between the third and fourth quarter.

We are honored to continue the tradition of the Moment of Loudness this season. #22Forever If you would like to send a photo of a recently lost loved one to be included in this year’s video, please send it to utahfootballcreative@gmail.com https://t.co/WWZeLOWtpe — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) August 7, 2023

If you have someone you’d like to include in the “Moment of Loudness” for 2023 please submit photos to utahfootballcreative@gmail.com.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone. Follow her on Twitter, Instagram, and Threads: @BodkinKSLsports

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

Follow @bodkinkslsports