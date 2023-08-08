UTAH FIREWATCH
Utah Football Wants You To Wear Red In Home Opener

Aug 8, 2023, 12:19 PM

SALT LAKE CITY – The 2023 college football season is fast approaching as Utah football prepares to host the Florida Gators at Rice-Eccles Stadium on August 31. P.S. they want you to wear red!

Last night, the Utes revealed a list of a few of their promotional games for the upcoming home slate, but the first and most important job for fans is to red-out RES in game one.

Utah will also be bringing back their “Stripe the Stadium” from a few seasons back, the popular Ute Proud game, as well as a few new ideas. The Dark Mode game is yet to be determined.

2023 Utah Football Promotional Schedule

  • August 31 versus Florida: Red Out (wear Red)
  • September 16 versus Weber State: Champions Weekend
  • September 23 versus UCLA: Stripe The Stadium
  • October 14 versus Cal: Ute Proud
  • October 28 versus Oregon: Muss Appreciation
  • November 4 versus Arizona State: Salute America
  • November 25 versus Colorado: Senior Day

 

The Most Important Tradition Of All: 22 Forever Returns

Utah football also made the announcement that they will continue to celebrate the lives of running back Ty Jordan and defensive back Aaron Lowe with the “Moment of Loudness” between the third and fourth quarters of home games in 2023.

Last season, the Utes opened up the “Moment of Loudness” to include the extended Utah football family (fans) who were asked to submit photos of loved ones who were passionate about game day and are no longer with us. Utah football put the request out again for fans to submit photos that will be used in their video presentation between the third and fourth quarter.

If you have someone you’d like to include in the “Moment of Loudness” for 2023 please submit photos to utahfootballcreative@gmail.com.

Michelle Bodkin is the Utah Utes Insider for KSLsports.com and host of both the Crimson Corner Podcast (SUBSCRIBE) and The Saturday Show (Saturday from 10 a.m.–12 p.m.) on The KSL Sports Zone.





