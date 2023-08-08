UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

Texas man on trip to spread father’s ashes dies of heat stroke in Utah’s Arches National Park

Aug 8, 2023, 1:12 PM

FILE - Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. (Photo by Harvey Meston/Getty Images)...

FILE - Delicate Arch in Arches National Park. (Photo by Harvey Meston/Getty Images)

(Photo by Harvey Meston/Getty Images)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Texas man whose body was found in Utah’s Arches National Park is believed to have died of heat stroke while on a trip to spread his father’s ashes, according to his sister.

James Bernard Hendricks, 66, of Austin, was hiking in the park and likely became disoriented from a combination of heat, dehydration and high altitude, according to sister Ruth Hendricks Bough.

Hendricks had stopped in Utah while journeying across the West to the Sierra Nevada region of Nevada and California to spread his father’s ashes, he said in social media posts prior to his death.

Man found dead in Arches National Park

Rangers found his vehicle at a trailhead parking lot after Hendricks was reported overdue the morning of Aug 1, according to park officials. Hendrick’s body was found nearby off-trail and his water bottle was empty, Bough said in a social media post.

“He was loved by countless people because he was an unusually kind, sweet person who made friends easily. Now all these people are grieving. It was a horrible shock,” the sister told the San Antonio Express-News.

The National Park Service and Grand County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

Arches National Park, located in a high-elevation desert north of Moab, Utah, is known for its natural sandstone arches.

Temperatures topped 90 degrees Fahrenheit (32 degrees Celsius) in the area on the afternoon before Hendricks was reported missing.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Lehi police responding to one of the golf cart accidents involving teenagers. (Lehi City Police)...

Lauren Steinbrecher

Police warn of problems with kids recklessly and illegally driving golf carts on Utah roads

Multiple police agencies in Utah are warning parents about a dangerous illegal new trend with kids, potentially leading to deadly consequences.

2 days ago

The scene of the fatal accident on Thursday in Heber, Utah. (Utah Highway Patrol)...

Michael Houck

Woman killed in motorcycle crash after being T-boned by car, police say

A woman died after being T-boned by a car in Summit County on Thursday, UHP says.

2 days ago

Bella, Westland Fire and Rescue's arson dog, is seen in a picture on the department's Facebook page...

Kara Nelson, CNN

An arson dog hit the pedal on a golf cart and ran over a Michigan 4-year-old, who was uninjured

A fire crew’s dog jumped on the pedal of a golf cart which then struck a 4-year-old Michigan girl, leaving her with no visible injuries, firefighters said.

2 days ago

Local residents examine damaged cars of a passenger train which was derailed near Nawabshah, Pakist...

Sim Tanveer, Associated Press

Express train derails in southern Pakistan, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90

Ten cars of an express train derailed in southern Pakistan on Sunday, killing 30 people and injuring more than 90 others.

3 days ago

The site were first responders found the hurt moose and euthanized it. (Alston Crosby/KSL TV)...

Michael Houck

Moose halts traffic in Parleys Canyon, killed after being hit by vehicle, police say

A moose sighting on I-80 forced first responders to stop traffic in Parleys Canyon Sunday evening.

3 days ago

(Greg Anderson/KSL TV)...

Derrick Jones, KSL NewsRadio

Rollover crash in Kearns sends one to hospital

A rollover crash involving three cars in Kearns that left two cars on their sides with their roofs touching.

4 days ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Texas man on trip to spread father’s ashes dies of heat stroke in Utah’s Arches National Park