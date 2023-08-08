60 in 60: #19 BYU’s Aidan Robbins (Running Back)

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #19 is BYU’s Aidan Robbins (RB).

BYU’s Aidan Robbins

Robbins is a junior running back from Louisville, Kentucky.



Coming out of high school, Robbins was a three-star recruit, ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in Kentucky, and the No. 55 running back in the nation.

Robbins played in just three games for Louisville in 2020 and 2021, posting 51 yards and a touchdown in his limited field time.

In 2022 at UNLV, Robbisn took a jump. He led the Rebels in rushing with 209 carries for 1,011 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Robbisn transferred from UNLV to BYU in December 2022.

