UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

KSLSPORTS FEED

60 in 60: #19 BYU’s Aidan Robbins (Running Back)

Aug 8, 2023, 1:38 PM

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – The countdown for Hans & Scotty’s 60 in 60 is on. Coming in at #19 is BYU’s Aidan Robbins (RB).

BYU’s Aidan Robbins

Robbins is a junior running back from Louisville, Kentucky.


Coming out of high school, Robbins was a three-star recruit, ranked as the No. 12 overall prospect in Kentucky, and the No. 55 running back in the nation.

Robbins played in just three games for Louisville in 2020 and 2021, posting 51 yards and a touchdown in his limited field time.

In 2022 at UNLV, Robbisn took a jump. He led the Rebels in rushing with 209 carries for 1,011 yards (4.8 yards per carry) and nine touchdowns. He added 23 receptions for 125 yards and a touchdown through the air.

Robbisn transferred from UNLV to BYU in December 2022.

RELATED: BYU Picks Up Commitment From Transfer Portal RB Aidan Robbins

About the 60 in 60

Every summer Hans and Scotty reveal the best college football players in the state of Utah in their annual 60 in 60 as voted on by the media.

In 2023, for the second year in a row, the 60 in 60 included one vote based on a fan ballot.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports

Click here for the complete 60 in 60 rankings countdown.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.

KSL 5 TV Live

KSLSports Feed

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Listed On Davey O’Brien Watch List

Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising was listed on the Davey O'Brien Award watch list on Tuesday afternoon.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Football Coaches Share Thoughts On Utah Joining Big 12

BYU coaches Kalani Sitake and Sione Po'uha discuss Utah officially being invited to the Big 12 Conference.

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Can Walker Kessler Find Minutes In Team USA’s FIBA Rotation?

Utah Jazz fans may have been disappointed to see Walker Kessler record only five minutes in his FIBA World Cup debut Monday night. 

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Utah Football Wants You To Wear Red In Home Opener

The 2023 college football season is fast approaching as Utah football prepares to host the Florida Gators and they want you to wear red!

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

BYU Adds Former Milwaukee Bucks Strength Coach To Hoops Staff

PROVO, Utah – BYU basketball added a strength coach that worked with NBA’s Milwaukee Bucks. Former Milwaukee Bucks head strength coach Michael Davie is now the Director of Strength and Conditioning & Sports Science at BYU. Davie replaces Eric Schork, who was at BYU for seven seasons. Welcome to the family @MichaelDDavie 🤙 Read more here: […]

15 hours ago

Follow @kslsports...

KSL Sports

Counting Down Utah Football’s Best 2022 Plays: Stanford Cardinal

As we get closer to the season, this week we look back at the best play from Utah football's game against the Stanford Cardinal in 2022.

15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

60 in 60: #19 BYU’s Aidan Robbins (Running Back)