Utah Quarterback Cam Rising Listed On Davey O’Brien Watch List

Aug 8, 2023, 3:11 PM

KSL Sports's Profile Picture

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah starting quarterback Cam Rising was listed on the Davey O’Brien Award watch list on Tuesday afternoon.

The Davey O’Briend Award annually recognizes the top college quarterback in the nation and Rising has certainly been every bit of that for the Utes.

Rising took over the starting job three games into the 2021 football season and never looked back. Since then, Utah’s QB1 has led the team to back-to-back Pac-12 Titles and Rose Bowl appearances. For the efforts, Rising was a semifinalist for the award in 2022.

Utah Football’s Super Man

On top of being named to the Davey O’Brien Award watch list, Rising was also named to the Maxwell Award for 2023.

Rising has had a stellar career for Utah, lifting the team to new heights while hoping to leave the Utes with a little more in his final season.

 

Last year Rising put up 3,034 passing yards on 249-of-385 passing (8 INT, 26 TDs). He added 77 rushes for 465 yards and six rushing scores. Rising recorded 200+ passing yards, including one 300-yard game and a 400-yard game nine times in 2022.

Rising was particularly great and received national recognition for his career-high night against No. 4 USC during the regular season in Salt Lake City. He finished the epic win with 415 passing yards (30-of-44), two touchdowns, 11 rushes for 60 yards and a career-best three rushing scores, while also punching in the game winning two-point conversion.

