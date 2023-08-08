Falcons CB Clark Phillips III Suffers Leg Injury In Joint Practice

SALT LAKE CITY – Former Utah defensive back and current Atlanta Falcon Clark Phillips III was carted off the field in practice today with an injury.

The Athletic’s Josh Kendall reported that the injury isn’t serious and Phillips will be day-to-day.

The Falcons got good news on CB Clark Phillips III this afternoon. The rookie is not seriously injured and will be day-to-day, according to a source. — Josh Kendall (@JoshTheAthletic) August 8, 2023

During a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins, Phillips suffered an apparent lower leg injury.

The specifics of the injury have yet to be released.

Bad news: Another #Falcons CB has been carted off practice, this time it’s rookie CB Clark Phillips III, per @DOrlandoAJC He was carted off during joint practice with the #Dolphins pic.twitter.com/s1z1OGtyga — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 8, 2023

Atlanta opens its 2023 season against the Carolina Panthers on September 10.

About Clark Phillips III

Prior to his time at the University of Utah, Phillips III attended La Habra High School in California. The Southern California native originally committed to Ohio State before deciding to join the Utes out of high school. He’s the highest-rated recruit to ever sign with the Utah football program.

Phillips III became a starter for Utah’s defense as a true freshman in 2020.

During his first two seasons with the Utes, the cornerback has recorded 86 total tackles, 67 solo tackles, 15 pass breakups, one forced fumble, three interceptions, and two touchdowns.

Last season, the Lakewood, California native recorded 24 total tackles, 16 solo tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, six interceptions, and 12 pass breakups in 12 games played.

RELATED: Former NFL Player Praises Clark Phillips III’s Versatility Ahead Of Draft

During his 31 games played with Utah, Phillips had 112 total tackles, 84 solo tackles, five tackles for loss, seven sacks, nine interceptions, 30 pass breakups, two forced fumbles, and one fumble recovery.

The defensive standout helped Utah capture back-to-back Pac-12 Conference titles in his final two seasons with the program.

Are you on Threads yet? Let’s connect, give us a follow @kslsports.

Chandler Holt is a Digital Sports Producer for KSLSports.com, specializing in all things basketball and football. Follow Chandler on Twitter @ChandlerHoltKSL or on Threads @chandlerho1t.

Take us with you, wherever you go.

Download the new & improved KSL Sports app from Utah’s sports leader. You can stream live radio, video and stay up to date on all of your favorite teams.