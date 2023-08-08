UTAH FIREWATCH
BACK TO SCHOOL
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Woman in wheelchair calls man an ‘angel’ for rescuing her from a lake

Aug 8, 2023, 5:47 PM | Updated: 6:54 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — Kelly Roundtree has lived in Stansbury Park long enough to know what things sound like.

Especially during the summer months when kids are taking a dip in the lake to cool off.

“Yeah, it’s nice here,” he said. “I have been here since 2005.”

It’s also why he knew when something just didn’t sound right.

“I wasn’t sure what it was. Actually, it didn’t sound like help at first, it sounded like kids playing,” Roundtree said.

However, when he heard that scream of panic and saw someone in the water across the lake from his house, he knew time was running out.

“It took me like 35 seconds, 40 seconds to get over there,” he said.

Roundtree jumped in his car and drove to the house directly across the lake from him because he knew it would be faster than taking his canoe.

Lisa Kingston is just happy he got there fast.

“When I looked up and I had seen him and I was like, oh my God,” she said with tears in her eyes.

Kingston was the woman in the water yelling for help.

When Roundtree got there, she knew she was going to be okay because he held her head out of the water.

That’s also when Roundtree understood why it was such an emergency.

“The wheelchair is on its side in the water and her face is like, she’s sideways buckled in. She can’t move,” he said.

Kingston had been in her backyard getting some sun in her powered wheelchair she needs after a car accident a few years ago.

For some reason, that wheelchair started sliding down the slope in her backyard toward the lake.

She couldn’t stop it.

When she got to the edge of her backyard, the wheelchair flipped into the water.

With limited use of her arms and legs, Kingston couldn’t get out.

“It was scary. It was so scary,” she said. “You don’t know what to think. Absolutely no idea.”

Lisa Kingston(Aubrey Shafer/KSL TV) Kelly Roundtree (Aubrey Shafer/KSL TV) Lisa Kingston (Aubrey Shafer/KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/KSL TV) Lisa Kingston's injury due to a car accident (Aubrey Shafer/KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/KSL TV) (Aubrey Shafer/KSL TV)

Fortunately, Roundtree knew what to do until paramedics got there to help.

They said he most likely saved her life.

“What Kelly did on that afternoon was heroic,” Jon Smith, who is with the North Tooele Fire District, said. “He will be the first guy to be humble and tell you he was just doing what everybody else would’ve done, but the fact of the matter is he was the right guy in the right place at the right time.”

Roundtree doesn’t like that word, hero.

“I don’t know about that,” he said.

So, Kingston came up with another one.

“I definitely have an angel,” she said. “Yeah. I mean, I have somebody who was right there.”

It was somebody who cared enough to help.

“I keep downplaying it because it doesn’t seem like there was any alternative,” Roundtree said. “I don’t think that is ever an option, right? Of not doing anything.”

Roundtree and Kingston haven’t met again since this happened last week, but they are planning on getting together soon.

“I can’t wait to talk to him,” said Kingston. “I wouldn’t be here without him.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Construction at the Enterprise High School. (KSL TV)...

Ladd Egan

Parents concerned about ongoing construction at Enterprise High School

With school starting next week in southern Utah's Washington County, some parents are worried about ongoing construction at Enterprise High School.

19 hours ago

Mantua Reservoir, Utah (KSL TV)...

Shara Park

Officials warn of potentially harmful algal bloom in Mantua Reservoir

Officials are warning visitors to Mantua Reservoir in Cache County, of a potentially harmful algal bloom that has been found in the water.

19 hours ago

FILE - Brittany Tichenor-Cox, holds a photo of her daughter, Isabella "Izzy" Tichenor, during an in...

Larry D. Curtis

Izzy Tichenor’s family, Davis School District reach settlement in bullying lawsuit

The family of 10-year-old Isabella "Izzy" Tichenor, who died by suicide in 2021, has reached a $2 million settlement with Davis School District.

19 hours ago

This 2018 booking photo provided by The Salt Lake County Sheriff's office shows Alan Dale Covington...

Michael Houck

Utah man sentenced for hate crime after attacking three men, shouting ‘Kill Mexicans’

A man accused of attacking three men with a metal pole because he thought they were Mexican was sentenced on Monday.

19 hours ago

FILE PHOTO (Cedar City Police Department/Facebook)...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utah man faces criminal charge after police find human skull on his bookshelf

A Cedar City man who police say had a human skull on a bookshelf in his home is now facing a criminal charge because of it.

19 hours ago

(FILE) Liam Hughes Tonneson Gale, 31, was charged Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, with murder, a first-degre...

Michael Houck

Man found guilty of 2020 Christmas Day murder, robbery in Riverdale

The third suspect of a 2020 Christmas Day killing was found guilty of murder and robbery on Monday.

19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

This article about benefits of preschool for kids is sponsored by Little Orchard Preschool.  Starting preschool can be an intimidating experience for both children and their parents, as it marks a significant change in their lives. However, it offers a number of benefits that facilitate learning and personal development. In this new environment, children have […]

rodeo contestant on a saddle bronc...

DAYS OF '47 RODEO

Get Ready for the Days of ‘47 Rodeo!

The Days of '47 Rodeo is a series of events everyone in the family can enjoy, with world-class rodeo contestants vying for the gold medal.

Electric LED Lightbulb Change In Light At Home...

Lighting Design

How to Know When to Upgrade Your Lighting

This guide explores indicators that suggest it’s time for a lighting upgrade with tips to make an informed decision when you’re ready to buy. 

Brunette guy in headphones playing games on his desktop computer...

PC Laptops

Looking For a New Computer? Use This Desktop Buying Guide

Choosing a new desktop computer can come with a lot of questions, so we created this desktop buying guide.

Portrait of happy boy playing and splashing water in the swimming pool...

Get Out Pass

Family Fun Activities in Utah You Have to Try This Summer

These family fun activities will entertain you all summer, so if you ever feel stuck in a rut wondering what to do, refer to this guide!

Woman IT specialist in elegant suit working on notebook computer in data center next to server rack...

Les Olson

Your Complete Guide to Outsourcing IT Services

This guide covers everything you need to know about the different benefits of outsourcing IT services to meet your small business needs.

Woman in wheelchair calls man an ‘angel’ for rescuing her from a lake