Ogden Raptors Honor 'The Sandlot' 30 Years Later

Aug 8, 2023, 4:52 PM

BY KSL SPORTS


KSL Sports

SALT LAKE CITY – ‘The Sandlot’ is an iconic kid’s baseball movie that was filmed in Salt Lake City and Ogden, Utah prior to its release in 1993.

The Ogden Raptors honored the movie and its hometown connection in a game against the Rocky Mountain Vibes on Monday.

 

One of the most memorable scenes in ‘The Sandlot’ was filmed at Lorin Farr Pool in Ogden. Michael ‘Squints’ Palledorous stole a kiss from older lifeguard Wendy Peppercorn causing the group of kids to be removed from the pool.

The actor who played ‘Squints’, Chauncey Leopardi, attended the Raptors game and even received a key to the pool he was once banned from.

The Raptors wore Sandlot-inspired jerseys for the Movie Monday game.

Fans were able to enjoy a showing of the movie after the game concluded between the Raptors and the Vibes.

The Ogden Raptors are currently 38-29 and sit atop the South in the Pioneer Baseball League. They also have the third-best record in the league and are 22-12 at home in Lindquist Field.

