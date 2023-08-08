BYU Basketball Will Open Vegas Showdown Against Future Big 12 Team

PROVO, Utah – The inaugural Vegas Showdown will feature a future Big 12 matchup involving BYU basketball.

BYU will take on the Arizona State Sun Devils from the Michelob ULTRA Arena in Las Vegas on Thanksgiving night. Last week, Arizona State was officially approved to join the Big 12 Conference beginning in the 2024-25 year.

The bracket is set for the inaugural Vegas Showdown at Michelob ULTRA Arena on November 23 & 24 Game 1: @PackMensBball vs. @VandyMBB

Game 2: @BYUMBB vs. @SunDevilHoops Tickets go public sale this Friday! pic.twitter.com/YQmgm8EIuY — ESPN Events (@TheLVShowdown) August 8, 2023

BYU, under the direction of fifth-year head coach Mark Pope, is preparing for its first season in the Big 12 Conference.

The future Big 12 showdown will tip-off at 10 p.m. (MT) with the potential for a later tip time than that as it will start 20 minutes after Vanderbilt and NC State square off in the other side of the Vegas Showdown bracket.

If BYU defeats ASU, they will face the winner of the Vanderbilt/NC State game in the Vegas Showdown at 7:30 p.m. (MT) on Friday, November 24. A loss against the Sun Devils would put them in the third-place game at 5:30 p.m. on Black Friday.

All of the games in the Vegas Showdown will air on ESPN2.

BYU leads the all-time series against Arizona State 25-19. They last met in 2009 in Provo, an 81-68 BYU victory.

Former Duke star Bobby Hurley coaches Arizona State. He’s entering his ninth season in Tempe. Last year, the Sun Devils won a First Four game in the NCAA Tournament before falling to another Big 12 program, TCU, in the round of 64.

BYU basketball has not yet released its nonconference schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The games that are on the schedule so far.

BYU Basketball Nonconference Schedule 2023-24 Season

*Not official yet

Nov. 10 – San Diego State

Nov. 18 – Morgan State

Nov. 23 – Arizona State (Las Vegas), 10 p.m. (MT), ESPN2

Nov. 24 – NC State/Vanderbilt (Las Vegas), TBD, ESPN2

Dec. 1 – Fresno State (Salt Lake City)

Dec. 5 – Evansville

Dec. 9 – at Utah

Dec. 13 – Denver

Dec. 16 – Georgia State

Dec. 20 – Bellarmine

BYU Basketball Big 12 matchups

*Dates TBA at later date

Home-and-away: Baylor, UCF, Iowa State, Kansas State, Oklahoma State

Home-only: Cincinnati, Houston, TCU, Texas

Away-only: Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas Tech, West Virginia

