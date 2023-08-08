Real Salt Lake Drops In Leagues Cup After Second Half Collapse

SALT LAKE CITY – Real Salt Lake lost to LAFC, 4-0, in the Leagues Cup round of 16 after giving up three goals in 10 minutes just after halftime.

Denis Bouanga recorded a brace, Nathan Ordaz scored the third goal, and Filip Yavorov Krastev capped off scoring for LAFC.

Real Salt Lake Bounced Out Of Leagues Cup By LAFC

First Half

LAFC nearly got on the board first but narrowly missed on two shots in the 8th and 9th minutes.

Pablo Ruiz went down with an apparent leg injury on the other end. After laying in discomfort while the staff responded, he was helped off the field and replaced by Nelson Palacio.

Details of Ruiz’s injury have yet to be released. He was on the sideline with a leg brace and crutches in the second half.

LAFC continued to push the pace in the first half. Stipe Biuk and Dénis Bouanga both got good looks off but Zac MacMath was able to make the save.

Real Salt Lake nearly broke the draw in the 26th minute. Jefferson Savarino gave Andrés Gómez a great look with a perfect cross but Gómez’s header soared over the goal.

After his assist didn’t end in a score, Savarino attempted to take matters into his own hands. He got a great look from just outside the box but his shot barely missed to the right.

LAFC’s Aaron Long received an excellent cross following a corner but his header missed high.

Giorgio Chiellini was shown a yellow card for a foul in the 38th minute.

LAFC ended the half with 7 shots (3 on goal) to Real Salt Lake’s 5 shots (0 on goal). RSL did create quality looks but the shots continued to miss the target.

Tied at 0-0, advancing to the quarterfinals would come down to the second half.

Second Half

Things started to go south for RSL in the second half.

Dénis Bouanga, who scored three goals in the round of 32, put LAFC on the board in the 52nd after breaking through the defense.

Just minutes later, Bouanga did it again. He made Justen Glad pay for hesitating in the box by stealing the ball and scoring right away.

Sadly for RSL, the barrage didn’t stop there. In the 62nd minute, Nathan Ordaz scored a third goal for LAFC in just ten minutes.

Chicho Arango and Savarino both attempted to spark a comeback for RSL with shots from outside the box but neither found the mark.

In the 84th minute, LAFC put the nail in the coffin. Filip Yavorov Krastev scored to put Real Salt Lake down by four.

Real Salt Lake had no shots on goal in the match. Multiple shots were very close or blocked, but RSL needed to improve on performance in front of the goal.

